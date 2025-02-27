Teen Accused Of Throwing Newborn Baby Out Of Paris Window Lands In Psych Ward

An 18-year-old American tourist who allegedly threw her newborn baby out a second-story window in Paris is now in a psychiatric facility, according to a report.

McQuillin was detained Monday after she allegedly tossed her newborn baby out of the window of a hotel room, Le Parisien reported. The baby was found on the street below, wrapped in a sheet with its umbilical cord still attached.

Although the baby was rushed to the hospital, the child died. McQuillin had to undergo a surgical procedure following the incident.

Police have opened an investigation into potential charges of child homicide, but McQuillin has now been moved to a secure psychiatric unit, the newspaper reported. McQuillin was traveling with a large group of young people when the incident occurred.

Police have been considering the possibility that McQuillin was suffering from pregnancy denial. In such circumstances, a woman is either unable to come to terms with being pregnant or is unaware that she is pregnant.

McQuillin is a gap-year student from Bend, Oregon, according to The Daily Mail. The newspaper reported that members of the group have been being interviewed by the police.

"I have nothing to comment because I don't know anything," Mia's shaken grandfather Ralph McQuillin, 78, told DailyMail.com. "And that's pretty much where the family is. That's all I can say."

Originally published on Latin Times