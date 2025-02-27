Max Offers Free Live Sports, News Content For Subscribers To Enjoy At No Extra Charge

Max initially announced that it would charge extra fees for who want to watch live content such as news and sports, but the company has now changed its mind. Instead of charging users an additional fee, Max subscribers will no longer have to pay extra for the live content moving forward.

However, this comes with a caveat as one tier is losing access to some content following the company's decision to keep the additional live content under free access for subscribers.

Max: No More Extra Charge for Free Live Sports, News Content

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Max's plans to charge extra to access live news and sports content will no longer happen. This means that the live-streaming content that Max has to offer will remain freely accessible to all existing and new subscribers, and the company will no longer ask for extra fees.

This change of heart applies to Max subscribers in the Standard and Premium tiers after initially announcing that the B/R Sports access would be an add-on service at $10 per month.

According to JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games, "Over the last year plus, we had the opportunity to assess how users engage with sports and news on Max, and we've been actively involved in exploring ways to evolve the sports distribution ecosystem in the U.S.

"We believe that the best place for that content, for now, is within the Standard and Premium tiers," Perrette added.

Max's Other Tier Suffers

However, the catch is that Max is officially removing the live news and sports access from its Basic tier, which is an ad-supported plan. For subscribers of this tier, extra charges will apply.

It should be noted that channels B/R Sports and CNN Max will no longer be available for Max Basic tier subscribers starting March 30.

Warner Bros. Discovery's Max Platform

Warner Bros. Discovery has already established Max as one of the premier streaming platforms in the world back when it was still HBO Max. However, its revamp to the new platform known as Max also doubled down on offers including the addition of free live content to stream, which is similar to the cable TV experience.

Moreover, the company upgraded the live experience in the past years, with the company adding more content via B/R Sports for users to enjoy. One of the biggest upgrades for Max's live streaming capabilities is its upgrade to feature Dolby Vision, making sports content better in overall quality.

Originally published on Tech Times