North Korean Troops Redeployed To Kursk Front Line, Additional Military Support For Russia

By
Ukraine has held on to parts of Russia's Kursk region for more than a month
AFP

North Korea has sent additional soldiers to Russia and redeployed several troops to the front lines in the Kursk region, according to a report from Seoul's spy agency on Thursday.

South Korean and Western intelligence sources indicated that over 10,000 North Korean soldiers were dispatched to Russia last year to assist in the defense of the Kursk border area following Ukraine's surprise offensive, AFP reported.

Earlier this month, South Korean officials reported that North Korean troops stationed alongside Russia's forces on the Kursk front line had not been involved in combat since mid-January. Ukraine also confirmed that these soldiers were withdrawn after suffering significant casualties.

However, an official from Seoul's National Intelligence Agency revealed that North Korean soldiers had been "redeployed" to the front line in Kursk, with "some additional troop deployments appearing to have taken place." The official added that "the exact scale is still being assessed."

In addition to manpower, North Korea has supplied Russia with significant military aid. A South Korean defense ministry official told AFP earlier this month that North Korea had provided Moscow with 200 long-range artillery pieces.

"North Korea has given Moscow some 11,000 troops, missiles, 200 pieces of long-range artillery, and a substantial amount of ammunition," the official stated, highlighting the deepening military ties between the two nations. Furthermore, the official suggested that North Korea could continue to supply more troops, weapons, and ammunition in the future.

Both Seoul, Kyiv, and Washington have confirmed that more than 10,000 North Korean troops were sent to Russia in 2024 to aid in the Kremlin's military efforts against Ukraine. Ukraine had previously reported capturing or killing several North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region and published footage of interrogations with what it claimed were North Korean prisoners taken by Ukrainian forces at the front.

Although Moscow and Pyongyang have not officially acknowledged the deployment of troops, the two nations formalized their cooperation in a mutual defense agreement during Russian President Vladimir Putin's rare visit to North Korea last year.

North Korean state media also quoted leader Kim Jong Un as pledging support for "the just cause of the Russian army and people to defend their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity."

Further reports from Seoul's spy agency suggest that North Korean soldiers stationed in Kursk have not been engaged in combat since mid-January. Ukraine's military, which has been closely monitoring the situation, also believes that the North Korean troops were withdrawn following their heavy losses.

A recent South Korean defense ministry report, presented to the South Korean parliament's defense committee, warned that North Korea continues to provide substantial military support to Russia, including weapons and ammunition.

The report expressed concern over the potential transfer of advanced military technologies from Moscow to Pyongyang in exchange for this aid. "This could include the transfer of technologies related to intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) reentry systems and nuclear-powered submarines," the report stated, adding that Seoul is "closely monitoring" these developments.

As North Korea continues its military support for Russia, the geopolitical consequences of these alliances and their impact on global security remain a critical focus for South Korea, Ukraine, and Western allies.

