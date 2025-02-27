US Nonprofit With GOP Links Rejects Claims Of Selling Trump Access To Mexican Business Leaders

A report by Mexican news outlet Milenio accused Bienvenido—a U.S. nonprofit with links to the Republican party—of selling access to Trump administration officials to wealthy Mexican executives through a program called Bienvenido Empresarios.

The Latin Times reached out to Bienvenido to verify their involvement in the alleged pay-to-access program. The nonprofit's Communications Director Rafael Struve rejected the allegations via the following written statement:

"Bienvenido Empresarios categorically denies these allegations and defamatory statements. Bienvenido Empresarios remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing economic prosperity in our hemisphere. We look forward to continuing this vital work under President Trump's leadership over the next four years."

After being asked if Bienvenido was doing anything to investigate the allegations or find the people behind them, Struve responded:

"These allegations are fabricated, and we have requested that Milenio issue an immediate correction. No reputable journalist would engage with such misleading content. We have nothing further to add beyond our initial statement."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reacted to Milenio's report, advising Mexican nationals to not give money into the scheme.

"Well, in the case of someone paying to see a politician, I don't think it's very advisable—but well, it is the decision of the United States government," said the president during the morning press conference at the National Palace.

According to Milenio's report, Bienvenido representatives have visited the Mexican city of Monterrey to offer wealthy business executives direct access to President Donald Trump in exchange for $250,000. The group also allegedly offered cheaper options in the form of annual memberships ranging from $5,000 to $100,000 for access to Trump administration officials, exclusive meetings, events, and briefings.

An anonymous source familiar with the entrepreneurial scene in Monterrey told Milenio that the pay-to-access program is led by Betty Cardenas, a Mexican-American conservative activist known for her leadership roles in Latinas for Trump and Bienvenido Action Political Action Committee (PAC). According to Milenio's anonymous source, Cardenas is touting her access to Trump and his team to attract investors.

A quick Google search of Bienvenido Empresarios leads to the official Bienvenido nonprofit website, which lists Cárdenas as an advisor. A subsection within the website is dedicated to the Bienvenido Empresarios initiative. However, neither memberships nor donations promising connections to the Trump administration are publicly available.

The website's language is directed at "young entrepreneurs" and emphasizes the importance of bilateral cooperation:

"Empresarios believes that America First doesn't mean America alone. Our coalition advocates for positive bilateral relations between the United States and Mexico. Our delegation trips allow our Business leaders to have a unique experience and understand the importance of bilateral relations."

The coalition's website also features prominent Hispanic entrepreneurs who have been associated with Trump, such as Bob Unuane, GOYA CEO, and Javier Loya, a minority owner of the Houston Texans.

