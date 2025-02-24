Boston Mayor Responds To Trump Border Czar's Threat To 'Bring Hell' To City

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu slammed President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan for saying he would "bring hell" to the city if authorities didn't fully comply with the administration's immigration crackdown.

Speaking to press at a celebration for the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, Wu defended Police Commissioner Michael Cox's actions, saying he is the "best police commissioner in the country,"

"This is a city where every single day we strive to be a home for everyone. We are intent on delivering city services to every single person regardless of immigration status to have that access and we are also intent on keeping everyone safe," Wu said. She clarified that authorities will comply with ICE "anytime there are criminal warrants by any level of government."

Homan had blasted Cox over previous statements regarding the force's reluctance to help Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with raids in the city. "I read a story last night. The police commissioner of Boston — you said you'd double down on not helping the law enforcement office of ICE," Homan recalled.

Trump's border czar went on to say Cox is not a "police commissioner" and claimed he should "take that badge off your chest and put it in the desk drawer." "You became a politician, you forgot what it's like to be a cop," Homan said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday. "I'm coming to Boston, and I'm bringing hell with me,"

Councilwoman Sharon Durkan sided with Wu, mocking Homan for serving as an officer in West Carthage, New York, in the 1980's. "Laughable that someone who spent their career policing a town smaller than a Fenway Park crowd thinks they can lecture Boston on public safety," said Durkan in a post on X.

"Commissioner Michael Cox serves with distinction and earns trust with integrity. Tom Homan should know, we don't scare easy," Durkan added.

Wu has previously defended the city's refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities citing the 10-year-old Trust Act, which prohibits cooperation between local law enforcement, schools, and federal authorities in civil immigration matters.

"This isn't about me; our public safety record speaks for itself," said Wu in November, distinguishing the city's approach to criminal cases involving drugs, weapons, or human trafficking.

