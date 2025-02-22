U.S. Crime & Justice

Connecticut Cannibal Killer To Be Released After Eating Victim's Brain and Eye

"How do we really know he's not going to do this again?"


Connecticut ‘Cannibal’ Killer To Be Released After Eating Victim’s Brain
Tyree Smith, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2011 killing of an unhoused man whose body parts were consumed, has been granted conditional release by Connecticut’s Psychiatric Security Review Board. Latin Times

The man who admitted to gruesomely murdering an unhoused man and eating his brain and eyeball, has been granted conditional release by Connecticut's Psychiatric Security Review Board.

Tyree Smith, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2011 killing of 43-year-old Angel Gonzalez, has spent the past decade at Connecticut Valley Hospital. Doctors overseeing his treatment claim he has been rehabilitated through medication and therapy, WFSB reported.

"To quote the director there, he is a joy," forensic psychiatrist Dr. Caren Teitelbaum said. "Once he was stable he was a really calming presence for other patients."

Despite these assurances, the conditional release has prompted concern, with Connecticut lawmakers warning that Smith, a diagnosed schizophrenic, could become a public danger if he stops taking his medication. "Murder and cannibalism and release in the same sentence. That's a problem," Republican Sen. Paul Cicarella said.

"His grandkids are scared. His daughter is scared," said Talitha Frazier, Gonzalez's sister-in-law. "How do we really know he's not going to do this again?"

Smith admitted to killing Gonzalez with an ax in an abandoned Bridgeport home before removing parts of his brain, an eyeball and several organs, which he then ate at a cemetery while drinking sake, the New York Post reported. Originally sentenced to 60 years in a mental institution, Smith will now be allowed supervised outings from the hospital before receiving further privileges.

Critics argue that his release is a dangerous mistake. "This person should never be out," a group of Republican Connecticut senators said in a joint statement. "We are dumbfounded at this injustice. In what universe is this OK?"

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Cannibal, Killer, Murder, Connecticut

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Police cordoned off the area of attack that occurred during a demonstration in Mulhouse, eastern France

One Dead, Several Police Wounded In 'Islamist' Knife Attack In France

Hamas militants and Gaza residents gathered for the handover of hostages' bodies in Khan Yunis on Thursday
Hamas Frees 2 Israeli Hostages In Latest Transfer Under Truce
Russia has been hit by a string of mysterious assassinations since launching its Ukraine offensive in 2022
North Korean Troops In Russia Told They're Fighting South Koreans, Captured Soldiers Reveal
UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR
Ukrainian Drone Strike Eliminates Rare North Korean Koksan Howitzer In Luhansk
Police Car
Two Teenage Girls Arrested Over Alleged Plot Of Mass Casualty Attack On Texas High School
Editor's Pick
Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in Gaza demonstrate to call on the US to intervene for their release, in front of the US embassy branch office in Tel Aviv
World

Three Israeli Hostages Freed Under Ceasefire Agreement With Hamas

A one dose bottle of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine, made by MERCK, is held up at the Salt Lake County Health Department on April 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah
Health

Nearly 50 Texans Infected With Measles In Growing Outbreak

USS Harry S. Truman
U.S.

Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman Collides With Merchant Ship Near Egypt

Alibaba's share price has soared on news co-founder Jack Ma will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
Finance & Investments

Alibaba Shares Soar On Reports Of Potential Xi Meeting With Jack Ma

Real Time Analytics