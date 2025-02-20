World

Ukrainian Drone Strike Eliminates Rare North Korean Koksan Howitzer In Luhansk

Ukrainian emergency personnel douse water to extinguish flames after a fire erupted at the site of a drone attack in Kharkiv, on February 10, 2024. SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

A Ukrainian drone unit has successfully destroyed a rare North Korean-made M1989 Koksan self-propelled howitzer in the Luhansk region.

This marks the first recorded strike against this specific artillery system, Eurasian Times reported, citing an announcement by the Ukrainian military.

The Khortytsia group of forces, responsible for military operations in eastern Ukraine, confirmed the high-profile strike. Military analysts and media outlets have described the Koksan as a "very rare" asset on the battlefield, making this strike particularly noteworthy.

The operation was executed by the 412th NEMESIS regiment of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces. Using a specialized night bomber drone, the regiment targeted and destroyed the 170mm self-propelled artillery unit. The attack was captured on video and later published on the regiment's official Telegram channel.

The footage reveals the drone's thermal imaging capabilities in action, showcasing how the artillery piece's heat signature was detected against the cold night terrain. As the Russian crew manning the howitzer scrambled for cover, the Ukrainian drone zeroed in and released its payload, resulting in a direct hit that obliterated the artillery system.

Initially, the Nemesis unit identified the destroyed asset as an older M1978 variant. But, after thorough post-strike analysis, military experts confirmed the howitzer to be the more advanced M1989 Koksan model.

This marks the first confirmed sighting and destruction of this variant within Russian artillery ranks, contradicting earlier assessments.

However, HNGN cannot independently confirm the video and the claim.

The development comes amid growing concerns over North Korea's military support for Russia. Reports from late 2024 indicated that North Korea had begun supplying M1989 Koksan howitzers to bolster Russian artillery forces. In November and December 2024, several North Korean M1989 units were observed being transported through Russia by train. By January 2025, defense analysts at Militarnyi confirmed that these artillery systems had been deployed to frontline positions, now operated by Russian troops.

