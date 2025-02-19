Sports

Mike Lange Quotes: Long-Time Pittsburgh Penguins Broadcaster Dies At 76

Pittsburgh Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange speaks during a pregame ceremony honoring his 45 years with the team before the game against the Winnipeg Jets at PPG PAINTS Arena on October 8, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins community is mourning the loss of legendary broadcaster Mike Lange, who died at the age of 76. The team confirmed his passing Wednesday night through a statement posted on X.

"Only Mike could make the biggest names in hockey even more magical with just his voice," the Penguins wrote. "Mike was so much more than a legendary broadcaster. He was respected by players and coaches and beloved by the fans. Because of him, Hockey Nights in Pittsburgh had the entire city 'smilin' like a butcher's dog.'"

Lange, renowned for his colorful catchphrases and electrifying calls, served as the Penguins' play-by-play announcer for nearly five decades. Known for his iconic opening, "It's A Hockey Night In Pittsburgh!" Lange became the voice of the team and a beloved figure in the hockey world.

After a storied career, Lange retired before the start of the 2021-2022 season but continued to lend his voice to the team on occasion. "The Penguins have asked me to continue to add commentary and voice work on a limited basis to the current radio set-up and I look forward to staying involved," Lange said in a statement released by the team in 2021.

Fans will forever remember Lange's distinctive calls that became a staple of Penguins broadcasts, including unforgettable phrases. With a style uniquely his own, Lange's voice brought excitement, humor, and heart to the game, creating moments that transcended the ice.

Here are some of his famous phrases:

  • "It's A Hockey Night In Pittsburgh!"
  • "Smiling Like A Butcher's Dog!"
  • "Scratch My Back With A Hacksaw!"
  • "Shave My Face With A Rusty Razor"
  • "Let's Go Hunt A Moose On A Harley"
  • "He Beat Him Like A Rented Mule!"
  • "Buy Sam A Drink & Get His Dog One, Too!"
  • "Elvis Has Just Left The Building"
  • "Oh, Lord Stanley, Lord Stanley! Bring Me The Brandy!"
