Mike Lange Quotes: Long-Time Pittsburgh Penguins Broadcaster Dies At 76

The Pittsburgh Penguins community is mourning the loss of legendary broadcaster Mike Lange, who died at the age of 76. The team confirmed his passing Wednesday night through a statement posted on X.

"Only Mike could make the biggest names in hockey even more magical with just his voice," the Penguins wrote. "Mike was so much more than a legendary broadcaster. He was respected by players and coaches and beloved by the fans. Because of him, Hockey Nights in Pittsburgh had the entire city 'smilin' like a butcher's dog.'"

Lange, renowned for his colorful catchphrases and electrifying calls, served as the Penguins' play-by-play announcer for nearly five decades. Known for his iconic opening, "It's A Hockey Night In Pittsburgh!" Lange became the voice of the team and a beloved figure in the hockey world.

After a storied career, Lange retired before the start of the 2021-2022 season but continued to lend his voice to the team on occasion. "The Penguins have asked me to continue to add commentary and voice work on a limited basis to the current radio set-up and I look forward to staying involved," Lange said in a statement released by the team in 2021.

Fans will forever remember Lange's distinctive calls that became a staple of Penguins broadcasts, including unforgettable phrases. With a style uniquely his own, Lange's voice brought excitement, humor, and heart to the game, creating moments that transcended the ice.

Here are some of his famous phrases: