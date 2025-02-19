U.S. Crime & Justice

Tennessee Man Confesses To Strangling Wife While On FaceTime With Victim's Mother

The woman's death had initially been ruled a suicide


Donovan Holt
Donovan Holt was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to reckless homicide, tampering with evidence and false reporting. Latin Times

A Tennessee man was sentenced to two years in prison after allegedly confessing over FaceTime to strangling his wife, a revelation that led authorities to reclassify her death as a homicide.

In July 2023, 29-year-old April Holt was found unresponsive in the bathroom of her Antioch home with a plastic bag taped around her neck, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The woman's mother Jamie Dickerson doubted the findings after April's death was initially ruled a suicide, and pushed for further investigation.

"Her husband was acting very, very strange," Dickerson told WKRN. "He was holding his head. He was rocking and pacing."

In June 2024, Donovan Holt, 33, reportedly admitted to Dickerson during a FaceTime call that he had strangled April.

"He just goes into how he killed her and he described how he killed her," Dickerson told the outlet. "How he strangled her and that he didn't know what to do."

Dickerson recorded the confession and brought it to police, leading to his arrest in San Antonio on September 19, 2024, WKRN reported. Holt later pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, tampering with evidence and false reporting.

On February 18, he was sentenced to two years and one month in prison, followed by eight years in community corrections. The victim's family agreed to the sentence.

Meanwhile, Dickerson launched a GoFundMe to establish a grief center in Nashville in honor of her daughter, aiming to provide support for grieving families, including April's two children.

"After losing my daughter and seeing the far and few resources available for children and adults during their grief journey, I want to meet a need within the community," Dickerson wrote on the GoFundMe page. "A place to just sit and be, enjoy a cup of coffee, a place of grief resource classes, youth grief groups, grieving through art classes, and future grief camps."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Tennessee, Murder, Facetime, Arrested, Convicted, Prison, Homicide

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
US Daylight Savings Bill Hit With Potential Issues: Why Are Lawmakers Hesitant About Passing It?

Daylight Saving Time 2025: When It Starts, Ends, And Potential Changes

Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte is facing a Senate trial on charges of graft and corruption, among other crimes
Duterte Supporters Take Case Against Impeachment To Supreme Court
Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott Offers Over 100 Miles Of Texas Borderlands In $11B Deal
Taylor Swift's romance with NFL star Travis Kelce has brought the National Football League a new wave of fans
Is Taylor Swift Engaged? All Signs Point She's About To Tie The Knot With Travis Kelce
The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) is undertaking a decades-long process to decommission the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
UN Nuclear Chief To View Soil Removed From Fukushima
Editor's Pick
Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in Gaza demonstrate to call on the US to intervene for their release, in front of the US embassy branch office in Tel Aviv
World

Three Israeli Hostages Freed Under Ceasefire Agreement With Hamas

A one dose bottle of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine, made by MERCK, is held up at the Salt Lake County Health Department on April 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah
Health

Nearly 50 Texans Infected With Measles In Growing Outbreak

USS Harry S. Truman
U.S.

Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman Collides With Merchant Ship Near Egypt

Alibaba's share price has soared on news co-founder Jack Ma will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
Finance & Investments

Alibaba Shares Soar On Reports Of Potential Xi Meeting With Jack Ma

Real Time Analytics