A$AP Rocky Verdict: Rihanna's Partner Acquitted Of Assault Charges In 2021 Shooting Incident

A California jury has found hip-hop artist and actor A$AP Rocky not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. This has concluded a high-profile trial stemming from a 2021 shooting incident involving a former friend in Los Angeles.

Attorneys for Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, argued that the weapon in question was a prop gun that only fired blanks. The rapper did not testify during the trial. His longtime partner, singer and businesswoman Rihanna, was present in the courtroom on Tuesday as the verdict was read.

Following the jury's decision, Rocky expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank y'all for saving my life."

The case revolved around an altercation on November 6, 2021, between Rocky and his former high school friend A$AP Relli, both members of the creative collective A$AP Mob. Relli alleged that Rocky fired a gun at him during a dispute outside a Hollywood hotel, grazing his knuckles with a bullet. However, Rocky's attorneys maintained that the firearm was a starter pistol obtained from a music video set and that it was carried solely for security purposes.

A$AP Twelvyy, another member of the A$AP Mob, testified that Relli was the aggressor in the altercation and that Rocky fired the gun only as a warning shot. Twelvyy also stated that the weapon fired blanks, reinforcing the defense's argument.

The prosecution presented partial surveillance footage of the incident, but investigators did not recover any firearms or ammunition at the scene. Relli later turned over shell casings that he claimed to have retrieved after the incident.

Rocky's defense team described Relli as being motivated by "jealousy, lies, and greed," arguing that financial interests played a key role in the accusations against the rapper.

Following the verdict, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman acknowledged the jury's decision, stating, "While this was not the outcome we were hoping for, we respect the jury's decision and the integrity of our justice system."

He added, "Our office remains committed to seeking accountability for those who break the law, no matter their status or influence. Fame does not place anyone above the law, and we will not waver in our pursuit of justice for victims and the community."

Throughout the trial, Rihanna was seen supporting Rocky at the courthouse, often accompanied by their two young sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.

With the jury's acquittal, Rocky walks free from the case, closing a chapter on a legal battle that has followed him for more than two years.