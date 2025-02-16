DOGE Abruptly Fires Nuclear Bomb Experts, Scrambles To Bring Them Back Days Later: Report

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, abruptly terminated hundreds of nuclear weapons specialists at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA)—only to scramble to bring them back days later, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Between 300 and 400 NNSA employees were among a wave of firings at the Energy Department this week, raising alarm among national security experts. The agency quickly reversed course after realizing these specialists hold sensitive national security secrets and require high-level security clearances and extensive training that can take up to 18 months to complete, Fortune reported.

"These people are likely never going to come back and work for the government," said Jill Hruby, former NNSA administrator under the Biden administration.

The mass firings, part of Musk's sweeping government overhaul, have sparked chaos across multiple agencies. The Small Business Administration saw similar confusion, with employees being fired, rehired, and then fired again in a matter of days.

In addition to the NNSA cuts, DOGE also axed employees responsible for preventing cyberattacks on the power grid, overseeing clean energy programs and managing billions in federal funding for energy infrastructure.

Musk's DOGE-led efficiency measures continue to rattle Washington, with critics warning of the lasting consequences that may result from indiscriminate cuts to vital national security and energy programs.

Originally published on Latin Times