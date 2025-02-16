U.S. Politics

DOGE Abruptly Fires Nuclear Bomb Experts, Scrambles To Bring Them Back Days Later: Report

"These people are likely never going to come back and work for the government"


DOGE Mistakenly Fires Nuclear Bomb Experts, Energy Department Immediately Recalls
Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) fired then rehired hundreds of nuclear weapons specialists. Latin Times

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, abruptly terminated hundreds of nuclear weapons specialists at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA)—only to scramble to bring them back days later, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Between 300 and 400 NNSA employees were among a wave of firings at the Energy Department this week, raising alarm among national security experts. The agency quickly reversed course after realizing these specialists hold sensitive national security secrets and require high-level security clearances and extensive training that can take up to 18 months to complete, Fortune reported.

"These people are likely never going to come back and work for the government," said Jill Hruby, former NNSA administrator under the Biden administration.

The mass firings, part of Musk's sweeping government overhaul, have sparked chaos across multiple agencies. The Small Business Administration saw similar confusion, with employees being fired, rehired, and then fired again in a matter of days.

In addition to the NNSA cuts, DOGE also axed employees responsible for preventing cyberattacks on the power grid, overseeing clean energy programs and managing billions in federal funding for energy infrastructure.

Musk's DOGE-led efficiency measures continue to rattle Washington, with critics warning of the lasting consequences that may result from indiscriminate cuts to vital national security and energy programs.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Nuclear weapons, Elon Musk, Fired

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on reciprocal tariffs Thursday but his commerce secretary nominee said they might not be implemented until April, giving room for negotiations

Trump Hints at Potential Auto Tariffs to Be Imposed on April 2

14-Year-Old Stabbed to Death Outside NYC McDonald’s Following Melee Including
14-Year-Old Stabbed To Death Outside NYC McDonald's Following Melee
Pope Francis rarely rests, despite a series of health issues
Pope Francis Hospitalised With Bronchitis
The French parliament voted to ban single-use electronic cigarettes, considered to be gateways to tobacco addiction for teenagers and harmful to the environment
French Parliament Votes To Ban Disposable E-cigarettes
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Justin Bieber Shares Valentine's Day Snaps With Wife Hailey
Editor's Pick
Zelensky has called for an end to the war as soon as possible so long as Ukraine is given robust security guarantees
World

Russia Rejects Swapping Occupied Territory With Ukraine

US President Donald Trump, during election campaigning, promised "an eye for an eye, a tariff for a tariff"
U.S.

What Are Reciprocal Tariffs And Who Might Be Affected?

Elon Musk and Sam Altman were among the 11-person team that founded OpenAI in 2015
AI

AI Feud: How Musk And Altman's Partnership Turned Toxic

The Gaza Strip requires tens of billions of dollars in recovery and renovation aid after more than a year of war, according to the United Nations
World

At Least $53 Billion Needed To Rebuild Gaza, UN Estimates

Real Time Analytics