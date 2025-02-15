Border Czar Pledges Return To NYC If Eric Adams 'Doesn't Come Through' With Improved ICE Relations

Trump-appointed Border Czar Tom Homan has stated that he will return to New York City if Mayor Eric Adams does not follow through on promises made aiming to further the Trump administration's immigration goals.

In a joint interview with Adams on Fox & Friends, the two discussed plans to collaborate on immigration enforcement.

"If he doesn't come through, I'll be back in New York City. ... I'll be in his office, up his butt, saying, where the hell is the agreement we came to?" said Homan.

Adams laughed at the comment.

"And I want ICE to deliver. We're going to deliver for the safety of the American people," he replied.

As multiple prosecutors in Adams' bribery case resign after refusing to drop the charges against the mayor, Adams and Homan met behind closed doors. Adams reportedly agreed to allow US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to operate at Rikers Island. This step was unprecedented due to New York City's status as a sanctuary city, reported NBC News.

After the meeting with Homan, Adams stated that an executive order was being drafted up to "reestablish the ability for ICE agents to operate on Rikers Island — as was the case for 20 years."

"But now, instead, ICE agents would specifically be focused on assisting the correctional intelligence bureau in their criminal investigations, in particular those focused on violent criminals and gangs," he continued.

Seven top federal prosecutors and officials, including the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle R. Sassoon, resigned after being asked to drop the charges.

"Adams's attorneys repeatedly urged what amounted to a quid pro quo, indicating that Adams would be in a position to assist with Department's enforcement priorities only if the indictment were dismissed," wrote Sassoon, a conservative who began her career clerking for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

"Rather than be rewarded, Adams's advocacy should be called out for what it is: an improper offer of immigration enforcement assistance in exchange for a dismissal of his case," she continued.

