DOGE Website Reportedly Shares Classified Intelligence Data

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk, published classified information about another federal agency on its website, causing many to question where and how staffers within the department obtained that information.

DOGE launched its website on Wednesday with the stated purpose of creating "a comprehensive, government-wide org chart."

"This is an enormous effort, and there are likely some errors or omissions. We will continue to strive for maximum accuracy over time," the website states.

It also includes a disclaimer in fine print at the bottom of the page which states that the workforce data displayed "excludes Military, Postal Service, White House, intelligence agencies, and others."

However, one can easily find details on the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) that are meant to be classified, including staff head counts, budget details and other sensitive personnel information, reported the Huffington Post. Though the NRO is seemingly the only intelligence agency with sensitive information included on DOGE's website, DOGE chairman Musk likely knew the NRO is an intelligence agency as SpaceX, the company he founded, has a $1.8 billion contract with NRO to build hundreds of spy satellites.

"DOGE just posted secret NOFURN info on their website about [intelligence community] headcount, so currently people are scrambling to check if their info has been accessed," said one anonymous Defense Intelligence Agency employee.

NOFURN indicates that information is "Not Releasable to Foreign Nationals," and hence cannot be shared with foreign governments.

"These 25-year-old programmers, I don't think they have enough experience to know what they don't know," said a Senate aide who confirmed that the NRO's staff head counts are supposed to be classified. "Really, the question is: Where did this get this information and what are they doing with it?"

"We defer to the Department of Government Efficiency for comment on the release of information posted on DOGE.gov," said an NRO spokesperson.

