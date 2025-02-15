Elderly Man Accused Of Spousal Abuse Impersonated Officer In Attempt To See Dead Wife's Body: Police

A 74-year-old Michigan man, accused of abusing his wife before her death, allegedly posed as a state trooper in a failed attempt to enter the morgue to see her, authorities said.

John Dominick Bromley and his 68-year-old wife were reportedly homeless and squatting in an Otsego County cabin when Michigan State Police troopers began investigating them in June 2024.

Officers discovered the woman struggling to breathe, with extensive bruising, and rushed her to a hospital. While being treated, she opened up about a history of domestic violence. She died days later.

Shortly after her passing, Bromley allegedly tried to gain access to her body by impersonating a Michigan State Police officer, but morgue staff denied him entry.

A months-long investigation followed, including an autopsy. By January 2025, the Otsego County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Bromley. He was taken into custody on February 9 in Oakland County during a traffic stop for speeding and was returned to Otsego County.

Bromley was arraigned this week on charges of aggravated domestic violence and first-degree vulnerable adult abuse. He remains in the Otsego County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He's facing additional charges in Grand Traverse County for impersonating an officer per local news.

