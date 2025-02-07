Bering Air Flight Missing: Search Underway For Plane With 10 On Board

A Cessna plane carrying 10 people, including a pilot and nine passengers, has gone missing during a flight in Alaska, according to local and state officials.

The plane, operated by Bering Air, was traveling from Unalakleet to Nome, both located in western Alaska and separated by the Norton Sound inlet. The Alaska State Troopers reported that they were alerted at 4 p.m. Thursday about an "overdue aircraft."

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department confirmed in a Facebook post that it is actively conducting ground searches from both Nome and White Mountain, though poor weather conditions have limited air searches. The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Air Force have also joined the efforts, with flights planned to help locate the missing aircraft.

According to FlightRadar 24, a flight tracker service, the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan was last seen over the Norton Sound at approximately 3:16 p.m. AKST. The plane was about 12 miles offshore when its position was lost, as reported by the Coast Guard.

"The plane's exact location is still unknown. We continue to expand search efforts to as many avenues as possible until the plane is located," the fire department stated. It also urged the public not to form their own search parties due to safety concerns and inclement weather.

Bering Air, a regional air service based in Nome serving over 30 local communities, is working diligently to provide assistance. "Staff at Bering Air is working hard to gather details, get emergency assistance, search and rescue going," said David Olson, the director of operations for the airline.

By Thursday evening, light snow and freezing drizzle were reported near Nome Airport, with visibility dropping to half a mile and wind gusts reaching up to 35 mph overnight. Local hospitals are prepared for any potential medical emergencies, with the Norton Sound Health Corporation stating it is "standing ready to respond." Additionally, the Norton Sound Regional Hospital has set up a family center for loved ones awaiting updates on the situation.

Flight tracker data also showed a Coast Guard HC-130 aircraft near the plane's last known location, equipped with "specialized equipment for search and rescue that enables them to locate objects and people through no visibility conditions," according to the fire department.