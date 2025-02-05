Tech

Google Pledge Against Using AI For Weapons Vanishes

By AFP news
Google's original principles when it came to developing artificial intelligence were not to use it for weapons or surveillance that could infringe on people's rights
Google's original principles when it came to developing artificial intelligence were not to use it for weapons or surveillance that could infringe on people's rights AFP

Google on Tuesday updated its principles when it comes to artificial intelligence, removing vows not to use the technology for weapons or surveillance.

Revised AI principles were posted just weeks after Google chief executive Sundar Pichai and other tech titans attended the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

When asked by AFP about the change, a Google spokesperson referred to a blog post outlining the company's AI principles that made no mention of the promises, which Pichai first outlined in 2018.

"We believe democracies should lead in AI development, guided by core values like freedom, equality, and respect for human rights," read an updated AI principles blog post by Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis and research labs senior vice president James Manyika.

"And we believe that companies, governments, and organizations sharing these values should work together to create AI that protects people, promotes global growth, and supports national security," it continued.

Pichai had previously stated that the company would not design or deploy the technology for weapons designed to hurt people or "that gather or use information for surveillance violating internationally accepted norms."

That wording was gone from the updated AI principles shared by Google on Tuesday.

Upon taking office, Trump quickly rescinded an executive order by his predecessor, former president Joe Biden, mandating safety practices for AI.

Companies in the race to lead the burgeoning AI field in the United States now have fewer obligations to adhere to, such as being required to share test results signalling the technology has serious risks to the nation, its economy or its citizens.

Google noted in its blog post that it publishes an annual report about its AI work and progress.

"There's a global competition taking place for AI leadership within an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape," Hassabis and Manyika said in their post.

"Billions of people are using AI in their everyday lives."

Google's original AI principles were published after employee backlash to its involvement in a Pentagon research project looking into using AI to improve the ability of weapons systems to identify targets.

Google ended its involvement in the project.

Tags
Google
Most Read
UBS posted a much better-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter

UBS Profit Beats Forecast As Credit Suisse Merger Nears End

Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-yong arriving at a Seoul court to hear his appeal verdict
South Korea Appeals Court Upholds Samsung Chief's Fraud Acquittal
The US Postal Service says it will temporarily suspend inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong, shortly after Washington imposed fresh tariffs on Beijing
China Slams US 'Suppression' As Trade War Deepens
Gold Coast Beaches Closed Following Fatal Shark Attack At Greenmount Beach
17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Shark Attack At Popular Australian Beach
US Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be Health and Human Services Secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 29, 2025
US Health Secretary Nominee RFK Jr Passes Crunch Senate Vote
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics