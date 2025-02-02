Canada Hits Back: Finance Minister Unveils Tariffs On $30 Billion In US Goods

Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced on Sunday the full list of U.S. goods subject to tariffs, totaling $30 billion, as part of Canada's response to new U.S. trade measures.

The targeted items include American produce, alcohol, apparel, household appliances, tools, and firearms.

The move comes in retaliation to sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Canada, Mexico, and China a day earlier.

"These tariffs only apply to goods originating from the U.S., which shall be considered as those goods eligible to be marked as a good of the U.S. in accordance with the Determination of Country of Origin for the Purposes of Marking Goods (CUSMA Countries) Regulations," the statement read.

"These countermeasures are effective immediately and will remain in place until the U.S. eliminates its tariffs against Canada. Canada's countermeasures do not apply to U.S. goods that are in transit to Canada on the day on which they come into force. Additional details on the administration of these tariffs are available on the Canada Border Services Agency website: Customs Notices," it added.

Items on the tariff list include:

Fruits and vegetables

Dairy products such as yogurt, milk and cheese

Coffee and tea

Clothing including gloves, scarves, footwear and suits

Alcohol such as wine, vermouth and beer

Toilet paper

Various household items, such as utensils, refrigerators and water heaters

Trump imposed sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China on Saturday, fulfilling a long-promised economic policy.

U.S. stock market futures tumbled Sunday following the announcement of new tariffs—25% on Canada and Mexico and 10% on China—set to take effect Tuesday.

Dow futures dropped 1.4%, or more than 600 points, while S&P 500 futures fell 1.9%. Nasdaq Composite futures took the hardest hit, sliding 2.4% as of 6:36 p.m. ET. Bitcoin also declined 3.5% over the past 24 hours.

In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed to impose retaliatory tariffs, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced "far-reaching" countermeasures. China's Commerce Ministry said it would file a complaint with the World Trade Organization and take unspecified counteractions.

Economists warned that American consumers could bear the brunt of the tariffs, with grocery prices expected to rise due to the reliance on Mexican and Canadian agricultural imports. Other goods, including gas, steel, and cars, are also likely to become more expensive. Trump acknowledged the potential impact, posting on Truth Social that Americans could face "some pain."