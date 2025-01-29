U.S.

American Airlines Plane Crash: Passenger Jet Collides With Helicopter Mid-Air

By
AFP

A passenger jet from Kansas crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport after a mid-air collision with a military helicopter, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The incident triggered a major emergency response and led to the temporary grounding of all flights.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Fox News that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the situation, saying, "Tragically, it appears that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet."

Authorities have not yet released details on the number of people aboard either aircraft or potential casualties.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified the jet as PSA Airlines Flight 5342, operating for American Airlines. The aircraft, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, can accommodate up to 65 passengers, according to American Airlines' website.

The FAA ordered a full ground stop at Reagan National Airport following the mid-air collision, while Washington police confirmed on X that "multiple agencies" were responding to the crash site in the Potomac River.

Emergency crews, including fireboats, were deployed to the scene as rescue operations intensified in the cold waters of the Potomac.

According to the FAA, a PSA Airlines Bombardier regional jet collided mid-air with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while approaching Reagan at around 9 p.m. (0200 GMT). The flight had originated from Wichita, Kansas.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) stated that it was actively gathering more details about the incident as investigations commenced.

This is a developing story.

