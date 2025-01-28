Business

Norway Leads The Charge: Nearly All New Cars Sold Are Electric

By
electric cars
A charging box for electric cars is pictured at a Moller Bil Volkswagen car dealership outside the Norwegian capital of Oslo, on September 25, 2024. Jonathan NACKSTRAND/AFP

Norway is on track to become the first country to eliminate gasoline and diesel cars from its new car market.

Despite being a major producer of oil and gas, the Nordic nation has established itself as a global leader in sustainable transportation. Electric vehicle (EV) sales have surged from less than 1% of total auto sales in 2010 to an impressive 88.9% last year, with no signs of slowing down.

According to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, EVs accounted for more than 96% of new cars sold in the first weeks of this year, putting the country within reach of achieving a fully electric new car market — a goal lawmakers set in 2017.

Christina Bu, secretary general of the Norwegian EV Association, expressed confidence in reaching this milestone, adding that plans are already in motion to celebrate what she called a historic achievement.

"We have already invited a lot of politicians and different stakeholders to a party on the 13th of February because, we don't know exactly until the year has ended, but everyone says we will end somewhere between 95% and 100% this year," Bu told CNBC.

"So, in times like this with [President Donald] Trump withdrawing the U.S. from the climate agreement and everything, I think we need to celebrate the achievements that we have managed," she added.

In a move to reverse key climate policies, former President Donald Trump last week targeted several low-carbon technologies, including electric vehicles. Alongside efforts to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, Trump revoked predecessor Joe Biden's non-binding executive order aiming for 50% electric vehicle sales by 2030.

Trump's new executive order, which has drawn criticism from EV advocates, claims to "eliminate the electric vehicle (EV) mandate and promote true consumer choice."

