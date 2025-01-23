2025 Oscars: Emilia Perez Leads With Record 13 Nominations, Spotlight On Global Cinema

Emilia Perez, a musical drama centered on a Mexican drug lord, leads the 2025 Oscar nominations with 13 nods, setting a record for a non-English-language film.

Helmed by French director Jacques Audiard, the film is up for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best International Feature Film, among others, including nominations for song, score, screenplay, and production design. Karla Sofia Gascon, who stars as the titular character, earned a Best Actress nomination, while Zoe Saldana is in the running for Best Supporting Actress.

Representing the Middle East, No Other Land, a Palestinian-Israeli documentary chronicling journalist Basel Adra's efforts to defend his West Bank village, Masafer Yatta, from Israeli settlers, is nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film. The film has already garnered numerous accolades since its Berlin International Film Festival debut, including honors from the Gotham Awards and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

In the Best Animated Short Film category, In the Shadow of the Cypress, created by Iranian filmmakers Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani, also received a nomination.

The Oscar nominations, originally scheduled for January 17, were delayed due to the Los Angeles wildfires, prompting the Academy to extend its voting period.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Directing

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

International Feature Film

I'm Still Here (Brazil)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Perez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Original Song

El Mal from Emilia Perez

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird from Sing Sing

Mi Camino from Emilia Perez

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late

Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Costume Design

Arianne Phillips, A Complete Unknown

Lisy Christl, Conclave

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Gladiator II

Linda Muir, Nosferatu

Paul Tazewell, Wicked

Original Score

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Clement Ducol and Camille, Emilia Perez

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Live Action Short Film

Alien

Anuja

I'm Not A Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Animated Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Make-up and Hairstyling

Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado, A Different Man

Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Emilia Perez

David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton, Nosferatu

Pierre-Oliver Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli, The Substance

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth, Wicked