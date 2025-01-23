2025 Oscars: Emilia Perez Leads With Record 13 Nominations, Spotlight On Global Cinema

Emilia Perez, a musical drama centered on a Mexican drug lord, leads the 2025 Oscar nominations with 13 nods, setting a record for a non-English-language film.
Helmed by French director Jacques Audiard, the film is up for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best International Feature Film, among others, including nominations for song, score, screenplay, and production design. Karla Sofia Gascon, who stars as the titular character, earned a Best Actress nomination, while Zoe Saldana is in the running for Best Supporting Actress.
Representing the Middle East, No Other Land, a Palestinian-Israeli documentary chronicling journalist Basel Adra's efforts to defend his West Bank village, Masafer Yatta, from Israeli settlers, is nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film. The film has already garnered numerous accolades since its Berlin International Film Festival debut, including honors from the Gotham Awards and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.
In the Best Animated Short Film category, In the Shadow of the Cypress, created by Iranian filmmakers Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani, also received a nomination.
The Oscar nominations, originally scheduled for January 17, were delayed due to the Los Angeles wildfires, prompting the Academy to extend its voting period.
The 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Directing
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
International Feature Film
I'm Still Here (Brazil)
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Perez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)
Original Song
El Mal from Emilia Perez
The Journey from The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird from Sing Sing
Mi Camino from Emilia Perez
Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late
Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Costume Design
Arianne Phillips, A Complete Unknown
Lisy Christl, Conclave
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Gladiator II
Linda Muir, Nosferatu
Paul Tazewell, Wicked
Original Score
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Clement Ducol and Camille, Emilia Perez
John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Live Action Short Film
Alien
Anuja
I'm Not A Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Animated Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Maria
Nosferatu
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Make-up and Hairstyling
Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado, A Different Man
Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Emilia Perez
David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton, Nosferatu
Pierre-Oliver Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli, The Substance
Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth, Wicked