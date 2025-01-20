U.S. Politics

Biden Issues Preemptive Pardons For Fauci And January 6 Investigators

By
AFP

Joe Biden has granted preemptive pardons to Anthony Fauci, the chief of the COVID-19 response, and members of the January 6 riot investigation, citing the need to prevent what he described as "unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions."

"Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment," the outgoing U.S. president said.

Biden has also issued a preemptive pardon to Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In his statement, Biden emphasized that the pardons should "not be mistaken as an acknowledgment" of any wrongdoing by those covered.

The decision has drawn criticism from some Democrats, who warned against such measures. Senator Adam Schiff of California cautioned that Biden's actions could set a "precedent" for future presidents to issue broad pardons as they leave office.

Fauci expressed gratitude for the pardon in an interview with the media, stating that the potential threat of prosecution had caused "immeasurable and intolerable distress" for his family.

"Let me be perfectly clear, I have committed no crime and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me," he added.

Fauci served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health for nearly 40 years, including throughout Trump's presidency. He later became Biden's chief medical adviser until his retirement in 2022. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci played a key role in coordinating the national response and clashed with Trump over unproven public health suggestions, which angered the former president.

As a result, Fauci has faced significant backlash and vitriol, particularly from right-wing critics who blame him for policies like mask mandates and other measures they view as violations of personal freedoms, even as the nation grappled with the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives.

Milley, 66, expressed his gratitude to Joe Biden in a statement, noting that he did not wish to spend the remainder of his life "fighting those who unjustly might seek retribution for perceived slights."

"I do not want to put my family, my friends, and those with whom I served through the resulting distraction, expense, and anxiety," he said.

Biden's pardons extend to all members of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, including their staff and the officers who testified during the inquiry.

