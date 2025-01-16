Entertainment

Who Was Paul Danan? Former Hollyoaks Star Dies At 47

By
Paul Danan
Paul Danan arrives for the National Film Awards 2016 at Porchester Hall on March 31, 2016 in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Paul Danan, the former Hollyoaks actor known for his role as Sol Patrick in the Channel 4 soap from 1997 to 2001, died at the age of 46, his management company confirmed.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old," the statement from Independent Creative Management said. "Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many."

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Danan's management company added: "His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

"During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul's family, friends, and colleagues."

In addition to his work on Hollyoaks, Danan gained further fame through his appearances on Celebrity Love Island in 2005 and 2006, and Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

He was scheduled to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Thursday, following charges of possessing multiple bags of cocaine and a quantity of cannabis, according to the PA Media news agency. Last October, he was also accused of driving under the influence of drugs in Cheshire.

Born and raised in Essex, Danan began his acting career with small roles in EastEnders as a child before attending London's Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. He joined Hollyoaks at 19, where his portrayal of Sol, a rebellious and heartthrob character, made him a fan favorite. After four years, Danan opted to leave the show, with his character last seen fleeing the village with Jess Holt.

Following his exit from the soap, Danan pursued a career in Los Angeles, spending three-and-a-half years trying to establish himself in the entertainment industry.

