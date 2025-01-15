U.S.

TikTok Plans Total US Shutdown As Ban Deadline Looms: Report

By AFP news
TikTok counts over 170 million American users
TikTok counts over 170 million American users AFP

Social media giant TikTok plans to completely shut down its operations in the United States this Sunday if a ban ordered by legislators goes through as planned, a report said.

The platform, which counts over 170 million American users, will implement an immediate blackout rather than allowing existing users continued access as had been expected, according to sources who spoke to The Information.

The apparent shutdown comes as TikTok faces a January 19 legislative deadline to sever ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance or cease US operations.

While the law only requires app stores to remove TikTok and cloud providers to stop hosting US user data, the company will opt for a full suspension of service, The Information said.

Users attempting to open the app after the deadline will encounter a message redirecting them to a statement about the federally mandated ban, along with options to download their personal data, the report said.

TikTok's reported plan would follow skeptical questioning from Supreme Court justices during oral arguments last Friday, suggesting they would uphold the ban.

The company has challenged the law on First Amendment grounds, which protect freedom of speech.

The shutdown would coincide with the US presidential transition, as Donald Trump, who has expressed opposition to the ban, takes office Monday.

ByteDance has so far refused to sell TikTok's US operations, though analysts say this position could shift as the reality of a forced market exit looms.

In an internal email obtained by The Verge on Tuesday, TikTok assured its US employees that their "employment, pay, and benefits are secure" and offices will remain open even if the situation remains unresolved by Sunday's deadline.

The company told staff it was "planning for various scenarios."

TikTok declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Most Read
Vehicle emissions will top out at around nine gigatonnes in 2025, a quarter-century earlier than previously predicted, according to a German think tank

Global Road Transport Emissions To Peak In 2025: Study

Traders are awaiting the release of consumper price data this week for a fresh idea about inflation as they scale back their interest rate cut expectations
Asian Markets Mixed As Traders Eye US Inflation Data, Earnings
FDA Finds New Metal Contaminant in WanaBana Fruit Pouches! Officials Warn High Levels of Chromium
FDA Bans Red Food Dye Over Potential Cancer Risk: Which Foods Have The Coloring?
This photo illustration created in January 2025 in Germany, shows the media giant Meta's logo displayed on a smartphone
Meta To Lay Off 3,600 Employees In Performance-based Cuts
TikTok counts over 170 million American users
TikTok Plans Total US Shutdown As Ban Deadline Looms: Report
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics