Brian Matusz, Ex-Baltimore Orioles Pitcher, Dies At 37

Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz has died at the age of 37. A first-round draft pick, Matusz played with the Orioles from 2009 to 2016, leaving a lasting impact on the team and its community.

In a tribute shared on social media, the Orioles described Matusz as "a staple in our clubhouse," praising his strong bond with fans and his unwavering positivity. The team highlighted his dedication to the sport and his meaningful contributions to the Baltimore community.

"Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz," the Orioles said in the statement. "A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face."

The left-handed relief pitcher, Brian Matusz, finished his career with a 27-41 record and a 4.92 earned run average.

Drafted fourth overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2008 Major League Baseball Draft, Matusz quickly rose through the ranks, earning recognition as Baseball America's ninth-best mid-season prospect in 2009.

Matusz made his MLB debut on August 4, 2009, against the Detroit Tigers, delivering an impressive performance by pitching five innings and allowing just one run.

The cause of Matusz's death has not yet been confirmed, and further details are awaited.