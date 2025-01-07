Who Was Jean-Marie Le Pen? Founder Of France's Far-Right National Front Dies At 96

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of France's far-right National Front, known for his fiery rhetoric on immigration and multiculturalism, has died at the age of 96. His statements, which garnered both fervent supporters and widespread condemnation, included controversial views like Holocaust denial, resulting in multiple convictions and strained political relationships.

Jordan Bardella, the president of the party now renamed the National Rally, confirmed Le Pen's death in a post on social media Tuesday.

Le Pen reached the second round of the 2002 presidential election but eventually became estranged from his daughter, Marine Le Pen. She rebranded his National Front party, expelled him, and steered it into a more powerful political force, distancing herself from her father's extreme image.

Although he was excluded from the party in 2015, Le Pen's controversial legacy continues to shape the far-right movement in France and remains a significant chapter in the country's political history.

His death comes at a pivotal moment for his daughter, Marine Le Pen, who is currently facing a potential prison sentence and a ban from running for office if convicted in an ongoing trial for embezzlement.

Who Was Jean-Marie Le Pen?

A prominent figure in French politics for decades, Le Pen was known for his sharp political acumen and commanding presence as an orator. With his anti-immigration rhetoric, he captivated audiences and became a central figure in the far-right National Front, which he founded.

The son of a Breton fisherman saw himself as a guardian of French identity, focusing on keeping France "French" and using Joan of Arc as the party's patron saint. His rhetoric targeted Islam and Muslim immigrants, whom he blamed for the country's economic and social challenges.

A former paratrooper and Foreign Legionnaire who fought in Indochina and Algeria, Le Pen led his supporters into political and ideological conflicts with the style and flair that became his trademark throughout his career.