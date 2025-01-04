World

Lebanon Minister Says Working To 'Resolve' Syria's New Entry Restrictions

People wait at the entrance to the Masnaa eastern Lebanese border crossing after Syria imposed new restrictions on the entry of Lebanese citizens, according to two security officials
Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said Friday that Lebanon was working to find a solution with Syria, after two security officials said Damascus had imposed new restrictions on the entry of Lebanese citizens.

"Work is underway to resolve the issue of Lebanese citizens being prevented from entering Syria," Mawlawi told AFP.

He said Lebanon's General Security agency was in touch with "the Syrian side" to resolve the issue.

The developments appeared to be the first instance of friction between the two neighbours, who share a fraught history, since Islamist-led rebels toppled longtime Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad last month.

Lebanese nationals had previously been allowed into Syria without a visa, using just their passport or ID.

But a Lebanese General Security official told AFP on Friday that they were "surprised to see the border had been closed" to Lebanese citizens "from the Syrian side".

The official, who like other sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said that no new border measures had been communicated to them yet.

A security source at Masnaa, the main land border crossing between the two countries, said Syrian authorities had implemented "new procedures" since the previous night, only allowing in Lebanese with residency permits or official permission.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's office later said he had a phone call with Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, during which they discussed bilateral relations as well as border skirmishes with the Lebanese army.

Sharaa also invited Mikati for an official visit to Syria.

The statement said Sharaa "confirmed that Syria's relevant agencies have done all that is necessary to restore calm at the border and prevent the recurrence of what happened".

Lebanon had imposed similar restrictions on Syrians entering the country after the civil war erupted more than a decade ago.

The Lebanese army said in a statement on X that its soldiers had clashed with armed Syrians at the border after the armed forces tried to "close an illegal crossing". It said five soldiers were wounded.

Lebanon's eastern border is porous and known for smuggling. It was unclear who the armed Syrians were.

"Syrians attempted to open the crossing using a bulldozer, so army personnel fired warning shots into the air. The Syrians opened fire on army personnel, injuring one of them and provoking a clash," the army said.

Last month, Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa told visiting Lebanese Druze leaders that his country would not negatively interfere in Lebanon and would respect its sovereignty.

For three decades, Syria was a dominant military and political force in Lebanon after intervening in its 1975-1990 civil war.

Syria eventually withdrew its troops in 2005 under international pressure after the assassination of Lebanese ex-prime minister Rafic Hariri.

