Zachery Ty Bryan Net Worth: 'Home Improvement' Star Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

"Home Improvement" actor Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested on Thursday for domestic violence, according to reports. The Horry County Sheriff's Office said that the former child star remains in custody as of Jan. 3. Bryan faces a charge of second-degree domestic violence.

This is not the first time the star has faced such allegations. In July 2023, he was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, following a reported physical altercation with an unnamed woman. He was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, one of which was later dropped in a plea agreement. Bryan served seven days in jail as part of the resolution, avoiding a potential 19-20 months in prison.

Bryan has also had legal trouble related to drunk driving. In October 2024, he was arrested in Oklahoma on a DUI charge after refusing a sobriety test. He was taken into custody by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and reportedly apologized to the arresting officer during the ride, stating he "liked to drink."

Zachery Ty Bryan's Net Worth

Bryan has an estimated net worth of $5 million. He is best known for his role as Brad Taylor on the popular TV sitcom Home Improvement. In addition to his iconic role, Bryan has appeared on other notable television shows, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Veronica Mars.

During his days as a child actor, Zachery Ty Bryan crossed paths with Brock Pierce, who later became a purported billionaire through early Bitcoin investments. Inspired by Pierce, Zachery also ventured into Bitcoin during its early days, later claiming to have earned millions from these investments. In a June 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about the size of his Bitcoin fortune, Zachery declined to reveal the exact amount but remarked: "I've always been fortunate with my trust fund from Home Improvement, but this definitely moved things into a different [area] for me."