Suspect In Deadly New Orleans Attack Allegedly Inspired By ISIS Dreams, Report Says

In a series of videos, the suspect behind the deadly New Year's attack in New Orleans detailed plans to kill his family and described dreams that allegedly motivated him to join ISIS, according to officials familiar with the investigation.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran and Texas-born U.S. citizen, is accused of driving a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more. Authorities believe Jabbar recorded the disturbing videos while traveling from Texas to Louisiana, CNN reported.

In the recordings, Jabbar reportedly referenced his divorce and admitted that he initially intended to gather his family for a "celebration" with plans to kill them, officials said. However, he claimed to have changed his plans after experiencing dreams that he interpreted as signs to join ISIS, according to the officials.

The videos, which have not been independently verified, were reportedly recorded at night while Jabbar was driving, though the exact timeline remains uncertain, officials said.

Jabbar killed himself after ramming his truck into a crowd in the early hours of New Year's Day. Authorities found potential improvised explosive devices and an ISIS flag in the vehicle, according to local and federal officials.

Now, law enforcement is analyzing the videos Jabbar created as they work to uncover how he transitioned from a military veteran to the suspect behind a deadly rampage.

According to reports, he had an Islamic State flag on the car that he used to ram into a crowd.

Court documents from a U.S. district court in North Carolina, obtained by CNN, reveal that in November 2014, Jabbar was charged with driving under the influence of an impairing substance. His blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit at the time. The documents also indicate that Jabbar was driving with "an open container of alcoholic beverage after he consumed alcohol."