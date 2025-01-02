U.S. Crime & Justice

New York Shooting: 10 People Injured As Several Men Open Fire Outside Amazura Nightclub

By
New York City Begins Year With 40% Rise In Shootings Over Same Period Of Previous Year
NYPD officers respond to the scene of a shooting in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Ten people were shot late Wednesday night when several men opened fire on a crowd waiting outside a music venue in Queens, New York, according to the New York Police Department.

The incident occurred at 11:18 p.m., as officers received reports of multiple gunshot victims outside an event space, Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said during a Thursday press conference.

Inside the venue, 90 people filled the building to capacity, while approximately 15 others were waiting in line to enter. According to Rivera, three to four males approached the group outside and began shooting.

The victims, identified as six females and four males, were transported to nearby hospitals. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, and all victims are expected to recover.

A large police and ambulance presence was observed outside the Amazura nightclub, a venue with a capacity of 4,000 people that frequently hosts DJs and live performances.

Authorities are investigating the possibility that the shooting was gang-related, according to Rivera, who clarified that the incident was not a terrorist attack.

