Who Was Dora Moono Nyambe? Influencer And Humanitarian Dies At 32

Humanitarian and social media personality Dora Moono Nyambe died at the age of 32. A cause of death for Nyambe has not been publicly shared.

"It is with a heavy hearth that we announce the sudden departure of our beloved Dora," a statement shared via Nyambe's Instagram read on Friday. "She will be remembered as a loved mother, heroine, peace philanthropist and an extraordinary woman."

A teacher associated with Nyambe's organization announced her passing in a TikTok video shared earlier this week.

"I am officially announcing the loss of my beloved CEO, director, manager and founder of Footprints of Hope School, who died on Wednesday, 25th of December 2024," she said. "Our sister will be buried here in Mapapa at Footprints of Hope School. ... Thank you so much for everything."

Nyambe's funeral will be held at the Mapapa Village in Mukushi, Zambia, on Monday, Dec. 30.

Who Was Dora Moono Nyambe?

Nyambe dedicated herself to humanitarian work and education in the village, focusing on providing food and shelter for local youth. She shared her efforts on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, amassing a following of over 4 million.

Nyambe relocated to Zambia to establish a boarding school through her nonprofit organization, Footprints of Hope.

"I came to Mapapa Village while waiting for my visa to be approved. I needed to renew my visa to visit. This is [my friend's] village," she said in an October Instagram video. "When I came here I saw that there were a lot of kids getting [sexually assaulted], there were a lot of kids that had babies; just a lot of bad things happening. ... I decided to stay."

Nyambe built four schools to house over 500 children.

"That is why I keep on getting more kids," she added. "I know it's very confusing saying, 'Let me turn this kid away' or 'I can't house you' or 'I can't do this.' It's very difficult for me because there's a lot of kids in the village, but I don't have the resources for that."