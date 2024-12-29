Entertainment

Who Was Dora Moono Nyambe? Influencer And Humanitarian Dies At 32

By
Dora Moono Nyambe.
Dora Moono Nyambe DORA MOONO NYAMBE/FACEBOOK

Humanitarian and social media personality Dora Moono Nyambe died at the age of 32. A cause of death for Nyambe has not been publicly shared.

"It is with a heavy hearth that we announce the sudden departure of our beloved Dora," a statement shared via Nyambe's Instagram read on Friday. "She will be remembered as a loved mother, heroine, peace philanthropist and an extraordinary woman."

A teacher associated with Nyambe's organization announced her passing in a TikTok video shared earlier this week.

"I am officially announcing the loss of my beloved CEO, director, manager and founder of Footprints of Hope School, who died on Wednesday, 25th of December 2024," she said. "Our sister will be buried here in Mapapa at Footprints of Hope School. ... Thank you so much for everything."

Nyambe's funeral will be held at the Mapapa Village in Mukushi, Zambia, on Monday, Dec. 30.

Who Was Dora Moono Nyambe?

Nyambe dedicated herself to humanitarian work and education in the village, focusing on providing food and shelter for local youth. She shared her efforts on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, amassing a following of over 4 million.

Nyambe relocated to Zambia to establish a boarding school through her nonprofit organization, Footprints of Hope.

"I came to Mapapa Village while waiting for my visa to be approved. I needed to renew my visa to visit. This is [my friend's] village," she said in an October Instagram video. "When I came here I saw that there were a lot of kids getting [sexually assaulted], there were a lot of kids that had babies; just a lot of bad things happening. ... I decided to stay."

Nyambe built four schools to house over 500 children.

"That is why I keep on getting more kids," she added. "I know it's very confusing saying, 'Let me turn this kid away' or 'I can't house you' or 'I can't do this.' It's very difficult for me because there's a lot of kids in the village, but I don't have the resources for that."

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Manmohan Singh studied economics to find a way to eradicate poverty in India

India's Former PM Manmohan Singh Dies Aged 92

South Korea Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo has refused to approve the appointments of three judge nominees to fill the nine-member bench of the Constitutional Courts
South Korea's Parliament Votes To Impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (blue), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells
New Bird Flu Mutation Discovered In US As Cat Infections Cause Alarm
An image taken from a handout video provided by the Huthis' official Al-Masirah TV station shows the damage to the airport from an Israeli strike
Israeli Strikes Hit Yemen As Netanyahu Fires Warning
FRANCE-INTERNET-TECHNOLOGY-CHATGPT
Is ChatGPT Down? Thousands Report AI App's Outage Issue
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics