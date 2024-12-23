U.S. Crime & Justice

Police Arrest Suspect Who Set Woman On Fire In New York Subway

By
New York police arrested a man suspected of setting fire to a woman on the Brooklyn subway
New York police arrested a man suspected of setting fire to a woman on the Brooklyn subway AFP

New York City police arrested a man suspected of setting fire to a woman on the subway in Brooklyn who died from the incident, authorities said, calling it "one of the most depraved crimes" a person could commit.

The man "calmly walked up to the victim" on the F train in Brooklyn and set her ablaze on Sunday morning, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told a press conference.

"The suspect used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim's clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds," she said, adding that police rushed to the scene and the fire was put out with an extinguisher.

"Unfortunately it was too late and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene."

Reviewing footage from body cameras, the police got a clear image of the suspect as he "had stayed on the scene, and was seated on a bench on the platform just outside the train car," Tisch said.

After disseminating his image to the public, the police received a tip-off from three high schoolers and arrested the suspect at a Manhattan station.

"I want to thank the young people who called 911 to help. They saw something, they said something, and they did something," Tisch said.

Neither the suspect nor victim was identified, though NYPD's Joseph Gulotta said "there was no interaction between the two when the incident happened."

"We don't believe they knew each other," he said during the press conference.

He added that the man immigrated from Guatemala to the United States in 2018.

Most Read
Kate Middleton Cancer Diagnosis: Blake Lively Apologizes for Poking Fun at Princess of Wales’ Photoshop Skill

Blake Lively Sues Justin Baldoni For Sexual Harassment, Citing Emotional Distress

Outgoing US President Joe Biden has been trying to shore up his international legacy
Biden Commutes 37 Federal Death Row Inmates' Sentencing Ahead Of Trump Presidency
Putin has previously threatened to target Kyiv with a hypersonic ballistic missile
Putin Vows 'Destruction' On Ukraine After Kazan Drone Attack
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
Ukraine Claims Russia Gave Fake Documents To North Korean Soldiers On Battlefield
Luigi Mangione wore a white shirt, burgundy sweatshirt and was shackled during his appearance
Accused Killer Of US Insurance CEO Pleads Not Guilty To 'Terrorist' Murder
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics