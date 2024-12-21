Biden Signs Bipartisan Funding Bill To Avert Government Shutdown

President Joe Biden signed into law a bipartisan funding bill on Saturday, avoiding a government shutdown after a tumultuous week in Congress marked by President-elect Donald Trump's rejection of an initial agreement.

The White House announced the signing of the legislation, which ensures government operations are funded at current levels through March 14. The Senate passed the bill in an 85-11 vote just 38 minutes after the previous funding expired at midnight, following its earlier approval by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Friday evening.

"This agreement represents a compromise, which means neither side got everything it wanted. But it rejects the accelerated pathway to a tax cut for billionaires that Republicans sought, and it ensures the government can continue to operate at full capacity," Biden, a Democrat, said in a statement.

"That's good news for the American people, especially as families gather to celebrate this holiday season."

The week saw significant disruption as Trump, set to take office in January, and his adviser, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, opposed the initial bipartisan agreement. Trump demanded an increase in the government's borrowing limit and declared that, without it, a government shutdown should begin "immediately."

This led to days of negotiations, with vital government services at risk during the holiday season. A shutdown would have impacted hundreds of thousands of workers, with up to 875,000 furloughed and an additional 1.4 million working without pay.

The final legislation includes $100 billion in disaster aid and $10 billion in assistance to farmers but omitted provisions sought by Democrats. Many criticized Republicans for bowing to Musk, an unelected billionaire with no governmental experience.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, stated that his party expects to wield more influence next year when it controls both chambers of Congress and Trump assumes the presidency.