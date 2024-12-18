Who Was David Murphey? 90 Day Fiancé Star Dies At 66

David Murphey, a former star of 90 Day Fiancé, died at the age of 66. His family shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The post revealed that Murphey died on Dec. 11 following years of health challenges.

"David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer," the tribute read. "He had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer's office in Nevada, having also worked for H&R Block and IGT. He was also well known for his time as a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. His time on the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram."

"He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans," they wrote. "David has survived by his two sisters and his cat Gamera. The family asked for privacy during this difficult time."

It concluded: "As many knew, David had a fierce love for cats. He always made an effort to adopt cats and give them a good loving home. David's choice for adopting was from The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. For friends and fans who want to help, we ask that you honor his memory by making a donation to The Animal Foundation in his name."

In March 2023, Murphey candidly discussed his health challenges during an Instagram live, sharing that he had been struggling and was not in good health.

Murphey starred in the fourth season of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, which follows couples who start their relationships online and documents their first in-person meetings.

A Las Vegas native, Murphey pursued a relationship with Lana, whom he met on a Ukrainian dating website. The pair eventually met in person during Murphey's fifth trip to Ukraine and later became engaged.

However, Murphey and Lana eventually ended their relationship.

He addressed their split during an episode of 90 Day Diaries that aired in April 2022.

"She thought that, 'Well, now that we're engaged, now you can help me do the things that you promised,' like, get her some English lessons, actually move her into an apartment," he told his friend Jim. "But part of my conditions for doing that was to get her off the [dating] website and she didn't get off the websites, so I didn't offer any of those bonuses, so four months into our engagement, we just stopped communicating," Murphey added.