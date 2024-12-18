House Ethics Committee Votes To Release Report On Ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz Amid Allegations

The House Ethics Committee secretly voted earlier this month to release its report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz's conduct before the current Congress adjourns, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Sources indicate the report is expected to be made public after lawmakers conclude their final votes for the year and leave Washington for the holiday break. This vote marks a significant reversal for the committee, which had initially decided along party lines in late November not to release the findings.

The decision to move forward suggests some Republicans ultimately sided with Democrats, though it remains unclear whether the committee may reconsider its stance.

Last month's vote to withhold the report coincided with Gaetz being President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, a role he later withdrew from. Despite stepping back from the potential nomination, Gaetz remains active in GOP politics, though his relationships within the party remain strained.

Releasing an ethics report after a member has left Congress is a rare occurrence but not without precedent. The committee revisited the matter behind closed doors earlier this month following a public feud over the report prior to Thanksgiving.

Matt Gaetz responded Wednesday on social media, denouncing the House Ethics Committee's decision to release its report on his conduct after his departure from Congress. Gaetz reiterated his denial of any wrongdoing and criticized the committee for proceeding with the move, calling it unwarranted and unfair given his current status outside of Congress.

"It's embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life," Gaetz posted on X. "I live a different life now."

