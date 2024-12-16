U.S.

Two Killed In US School Shooting, Student Suspect Also Dead

By
File photo of crime scene tape - a student opened fire at a school in the northern US state of Wisconsin, killing at least two
File photo of crime scene tape - a student opened fire at a school in the northern US state of Wisconsin, killing at least two AFP

A student opened fire Monday at a school in the northern US state of Wisconsin, killing at least two people and injuring several others before apparently taking their own life, officials said.

Shon Barnes, police chief in the state capital Madison, told a press briefing that three people had died at the Abundant Life Christian School, a private Christian school with about 400 students.

That figure included a minor who was suspected to have carried out the shooting, he said, giving no details whether the victims were students, staff or others.

Seven people were transported to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life threatening, he said.

Monday's violent episode is the latest in a long line of school shootings in the United States, where guns outnumber people and attempts to restrict firearm access face perennial political deadlock.

Underlining the commonplace nature of mass shootings, Barnes said that some medical personnel responding to Abundant Life came directly from training for such an event.

Police were alerted to the shooting shortly before 11:00 am (1700 GMT.

"When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds" and also "located a juvenile who they believe was responsible for this, deceased in the building," Barnes said.

"We believe the shooter was a student at the school," he added, saying police officers "never fired their weapons."

The White House said that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting, while Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he was "closely monitoring the incident."

"We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond," the governor said on X.

A police spokeswoman during Barnes's briefing gave a revised figure of five dead and five injured, but the department later clarified that those figures were not correct.

This year, there have been at least 487 mass shootings -- defined as a shooting involving at least four victims, dead or wounded -- across the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

At least 15,998 people have been killed in firearms violence in the United States this year, according to the GVA.

In early September, a 14-year-old boy killed four people, including two students, at a high school in the state of Georgia, before being taken into custody.

Nineteen students and two teachers were shot dead in May 2022 when an 18-year-old gunman stormed their Uvalde, Texas elementary school and opened fire.

Most Read
Mango founder Isak Andic built the firm into a global fast fashion giant

Founder Of Spain's Mango Clothing Chain Dies In Accident

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on immigration
ABC News Pays $15M To Trump Over Defamation Settlement
Sweida, a Druze city in Syria's south, has been the site of anti-government protests for the past year and a half
Syria's Druze Hope For Better Future Without Assad
The leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz is well ahead in opinion polls
Germany's Scholz Loses Confidence Vote, Triggering Early Elections
A handout photograph by the civil aviation authority shows damage in the control tower at Dzaoudzi–Pamandzi Airport after Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte
At Least 14 Killed As Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics