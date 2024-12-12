Trump Weighs Appointing Amaryllis Fox Kennedy As CIA Deputy Director

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering appointing another member of the Kennedy family to a prominent position in his administration: Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, the daughter-in-law of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

According to multiple sources, Trump is evaluating Fox Kennedy for the role of deputy director of the CIA. If appointed, she would serve under John Ratcliffe, pending his confirmation as director.

Fox Kennedy, who played a key role in managing RFK Jr.'s campaign, has already met with Trump to discuss the potential appointment, a source told CNN.

Ratcliffe reportedly met with Fox Kennedy on Thursday.

"The core mission of CIA is to arm the American president — as the representative of the American people — with maximum information," she wrote on X the same day. "We know precisely how to restore the Agency's clandestine primacy. We can achieve this quickly, while eliminating domestic political interference, criminal abuses, censorship, and the propagandizing of American citizens."

While the appointment for a deputy director position does not require Senate confirmation, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy's case is different as she is encountering resistance from a key Trump ally: Senator Tom Cotton.

The Arkansas Republican has privately advised Trump against selecting Fox Kennedy for the role, sources close to the situation have told CNN. This block holds great significance as Cotton is set to chair the Senate Intelligence Committee in the upcoming Congress.

Fox Kennedy, 40 has served as a CIA officer under "nonofficial cover" from 2002 to 2010, a position without diplomatic protections. She has publicly shared that her decision to join the agency was inspired by the events of September 11, 2001.

In 2019, she detailed her time in the CIA in a memoir titled Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. Since then, she has become an outspoken critic of the agency, offering a unique perspective on its operations and policies.