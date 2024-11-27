Entertainment

Who Won Dancing With The Stars Season 33? Mirrorball Trophy Winner Named

Dancing with the Stars season 33 crowned its winner on Tuesday, Nov. 26, after eight thrilling weeks of competition. Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson took home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

The finale featured five finalists: former NFL player Danny Amendola with Witney Carson, Bachelorette star Joey Graziadei with Jenna Johnson, actress Chandler Kinney with Brandon Armstrong, Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher with Alan Bersten, and Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik with Rylee Arnold.

As the results were revealed, Danny and Witney finished in fifth place, Stephen and Rylee took fourth, and Chandler and Brandon secured third place. This left Joey and Jenna and Ilona and Alan as the top two contenders for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Leading up to their victory, Joey and Jenna wowed the audience with a tennis-themed freestyle to "Canned Heat" by District 78 featuring Jake Simpson, paying homage to Graziadei's pre-Bachelor career as a tennis instructor. For their redemption dance, the pair performed a cha-cha to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling!" earning a perfect score from the judges.

Some other standout moments of the finale included Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold kicking off the competition with a moving performance that had Carrie Ann Inaba remarking that the late Len Goodman would have been proud. Their heartfelt freestyle, performed with some of Stephen's gymnastics teammates, brought the audience to tears and earned a perfect score.

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson embraced a Ken-and-Barbie theme for their vibrant hot-pink freestyle. The judges were thrilled, with Derek Hough calling it "one of the most entertaining performances I've ever seen on this show."

