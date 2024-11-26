Rudy Giuliani expressed his anger in court on Tuesday, targeting the judge overseeing the collection process for the $146 million defamation judgment against him. Giuliani also talked about his financial difficulties, claiming he is struggling to make ends meet.

His outburst came after U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman criticized the former attorney for Donald Trump for failing to comply with court orders to disclose and surrender his assets.

"The implications you are making against me are wrong. I have no car, no credit card, no cash, everything I have is tied up. They have put stop orders on my business accounts, and I can't pay my bills," he said in court.

The federal court hearing in New York addressed claims by attorneys for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two former Georgia election workers defamed by Giuliani during his challenges to the 2020 election results. The attorneys argued that Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor, had failed to comply with court orders to surrender his assets to Freeman and Moss.

Giuliani's attorney, Joseph Cammarata, stated that the former New York City mayor had handed over one of his assets—a 1980 Mercedes-Benz SL 500 previously owned by Hollywood legend Lauren Bacall. However, Aaron Nathan, an attorney for Freeman and Moss, countered that while Giuliani surrendered the vehicle, he had not provided the title.

"Your client is a competent person. He was the U.S. attorney in the district. The notion that he can't apply for a title certificate ... " the judge told Cammarata before Giuliani cut him off and started his rant.

"I did apply for it!" Giuliani barked, shaking his head. "What am I supposed to do, make it up myself? Your implication that I have not been diligent about it is totally incorrect," he continued, before complaining about his financial woes.

Attorneys for the election workers stated they are facing similar issues with Giuliani's Manhattan co-op apartment, valued at over $5 million. Although receivers have gained access to the property, Giuliani has yet to hand over the keys, stock certificates, or proprietary lease, according to a court filing.

The filing also noted that while Giuliani has surrendered most of his luxury watch collection as ordered last month, some pieces remain unaccounted for.

The court filing stated, "Mr. Giuliani has delivered 18 watches and one diamond ring to the address provided by the Receivers," but noted that nine additional watches remain outstanding.

During the hearing, attorney Aaron Nathan emphasized that his clients, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, are eager to proceed with collecting what is legally theirs. However, he pointed out repeated delays, including multiple extensions, as Giuliani has failed to comply with court orders. Among the items Giuliani has not turned over are cash from his bank accounts and sports memorabilia, such as a signed Joe DiMaggio jersey.

Giuliani's new attorney, Cammarata, argued that he is appealing the judge's turnover order and requested an extension of certain deadlines, citing his recent appointment to the case after Giuliani's previous lawyer withdrew for undisclosed reasons.