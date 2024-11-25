Hannah Kobayashi Update: Missing Hawaii Woman's Father Found Dead Amid Search

Ryan Kobayashi, the father of a missing Hawaii woman, was found dead amid his ongoing search for his daughter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 58-year-old, along with other family members, had traveled to Los Angeles to search for Hannah Kobayashi, who went missing shortly after missing a connecting flight at LAX. The 30-year-old was scheduled to meet her family on November 8, according to relatives.

On Sunday, authorities said that Ryan died after jumping from a parking structure near LAX.

Speaking to KTLA last week, Ryan said he hopes to find his daughter soon. "I miss her," he said. "Just want her to know that, and just want her to reach out – anything."

While the LAPD has not disclosed details about the cause of death, a nonprofit organization, believed to be assisting in the search, stated on behalf of the family.

"The Kobayashi family endured a devastating tragedy today," wrote the RAD Movement. "After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family's suffering immeasurably."

The RAD Movement said they are "urgently pleading with the public to maintain focus on the search for her."

"Hannah IS still actively missing and is believed to be in imminent danger," added the nonprofit. "It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant in their efforts to locate Hannah."

What transpired after Hannah landed at LAX on Nov. 8 remains unclear, as she never made it to New York's JFK airport as scheduled.

In the days following her disappearance, friends and family received unusual text messages from her. On Nov. 10, she was captured on video at The Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles. The last communication from Hannah came through text messages on Nov. 11. That same day, surveillance footage reportedly showed her near a downtown Metro train station accompanied by an unidentified individual, according to her family.