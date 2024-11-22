Who Was Matthew Byars? Real Housewives Star Dies At 37

Matthew Byars, a talent manager associated with the 'Real Housewives of Potomac,' died at the age of 37. According to Maryland's Chief Office of the Medical Examiner, Byars died by suicide on Thursday.

"He died of multiple blunt force injuries. The manner is suicide," a spokesperson told The US edition of The Sun. After news of his death surfaced, his best friend and 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Melissa Gorga took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star.

"Matt - Why didn't you tell me Matt? I'm heartbroken. Your personality was infectious. Your jokes - you always had them. You should have done stand up - I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt. Because earlier this week you didn't tell me. I know life was tough - I know - Thank you for bringing me my very 1st performance of 'ON DISPLAY' - you and I - WE ARE LOYAL," she wrote. "They don't make them like us. I wish I could have saved you. Thank you for the memories. Go fly - Go make them laugh."

Matthew Byars appeared on the hit reality TV show 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' during its third season. He was introduced to viewers as Karen Huger's assistant and played a role in her memorable "press conference," where she addressed rumors surrounding her financial situation.

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan paid tribute to Matthew Byars on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of the two together and writing, "Rest In Peace."

The news of Byars' death was first shared by comedian Bruce Vilanch in a Facebook post, writing, "Matt Byars ended his struggle this morning. Those of you who knew him can DM me for more information. Sorry to be the bearer...."

In an interview with The Daily Dish from 2019, Huger talked about how she met Byars.

"I've known Matt since he was about 17, 18 years old. I encourage Matt when life is difficult. A lot of people call me 'Mama Karen' in Potomac because I love helping young folk," Huger told the publication. "When life was trying to him, I reached out and told him to go to school, and he did, and now we work together."