VP-Elect Vance Might Bring Trump Cabinet Picks To Capitol Hill For Confirmation Talks

By
Republican Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance Delivers Remarks In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 6: Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) listens to a speaker during a campaign rally at 2300 Arena on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Vance is campaigning in several battleground states, closely matching Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign schedule for this week. Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Vice President-elect JD Vance is planning to bring several of Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees to Capitol Hill this week, three sources familiar with the plans told CNN. Trump's nominees will likely be part of meetings with key Republican senators involved in their confirmation process.

Vance is expected to attend some of these meetings, including sessions with former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump's nominee for attorney general. Sources said that former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, who is set to lead the Department of Defense, will also be present.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told CNN that he plans to meet with Gaetz and Vance on Wednesday.

This week, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump's ambassador to the United Nations nominee, as well as former Rep. Doug Collins, who he has selected to serve as Secretary of Veterans Affairs, will also meet with senators.

"President Trump's incoming administration is moving at an accelerated schedule in order to make good on getting key nominees confirmed in order to start delivering for the American people. Rep. Collins (VA), Rep. Gaetz (DOJ), Pete Hegseth (DOD), and Rep. Stefanik (UN) will all begin their meetings this week with additional Hill visits to continue after the Thanksgiving recess," Trump-Vance Transition spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement.

As Trump continues to form his cabinet before returning to the White House, two of his picks – Gaetz and Hegseth – are under intense scrutiny over allegations from their past.

Lawmakers from both parties are urging the release of a House Ethics Committee report investigating allegations of illicit drug use and sexual relations with underage women against Gaetz.

Hegseth faces allegations of paying a woman to prevent her from filing a sexual assault lawsuit that could have jeopardized his career.

"Mr. Hegseth has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed," Trump Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement to NPR. "We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again."

Meanwhile, Gaetz has been reaching out to GOP senators, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, and former House colleagues. On Monday night, he attended a private meeting with the House Freedom Caucus. Last week, Gaetz called GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, urging him to "give him a shot," according to Hawley, who confirmed the conversation to CNN.

Hawley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he is open to hearing Gaetz address the allegations during his confirmation hearing next year. However, he declined to comment on whether the House Ethics report on Gaetz should be released, noting he expects the information to surface regardless.

