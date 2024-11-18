Russian Lawmaker Warns US Long-Range Weapon Policy Risks 'World War 3'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Monday that the United States has lifted its restriction on using American-made long-range weapons within Russian territory. This news, however, has raised concerns with Russian lawmakers stating that the US is taking a significant risk with the move.

"These guys, Biden's administration, is trying to escalate the situation to the maximum while they still have power and are still in office," Russia lawmaker Maria Butina told Reuters. Butina was jailed in the United States for 18 months in 2019. She was convicted of attempting to infiltrate U.S. conservative groups and the National Rifle Association to advance Russian political interests around the 2016 election.

"I have a great hope that (President-elect Donald) Trump will overcome this decision if this has been made because they are seriously risking the start of World War Three which is not in anybody's interest."

On Monday, Zelenskyy addressed the reports of the ban lift, first published by The New York Times and The Washington Post, stating, "Such things are not announced; missiles speak for themselves."

The decision marks a shift in U.S. policy, as President Joe Biden had previously expressed concerns that allowing Ukraine to target inside Russia could escalate the conflict and draw NATO further into the war. Zelenskyy has long advocated for removing the ban, citing the need for greater offensive capabilities.

After the US ban was lifted, France also hinted at a similar move, saying that the option was on the table.

"We openly said this was an option that we would consider if it was to allow to strike a target from where Russia is currently aggressing Ukrainian territory. So nothing new on the other side," Jean-Noël Barrot told journalists ahead of an EU ministers meeting in Brussels, according to Reuters.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also signaled that other EU members could also start allowing Ukraine to use arms to strike inside Russia, Reuters reported.

"I've been saying once and again that Ukraine should be able to use the arms we provided to them, in order to not only stop the arrows but also to be able to hit the archers," Borrell said. "I continue believing this is what has to be done. I'm sure we will discuss once again. I hope member states will agree on that."

Meanwhile, analysts suggest that Washington's move may prompt other Western nations to reconsider their own restrictions. Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier said that if any NATO ally makes such a move, it would be considered a declaration of war.