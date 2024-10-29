U.S.

Santander Defies Interest Rate Cuts To Post Higher Profit

By
Santander has so far resisted a drop in interest rates in Europe
Santander has so far resisted a drop in interest rates in Europe AFP

Spanish banking giant Santander defied falling interest rates in Europe to post a higher net profit in the third quarter through a strong commercial performance, in results published on Tuesday.

The group's profit from July to September reached 3.25 billion euros ($3.5 billion), a 12-percent jump from the same period last year, beating analyst expectations.

Spain's number one bank, a major player in Europe and Latin America, has now racked up a record 9.3 billion euros in profits in the first nine months of 2024.

Chief executive Ana Botin said the result "reflects the strength of our diversification across both businesses and countries".

The group is confident about achieving its targets for the rest of the year and into 2025, despite volatile geopolitics, she added in a statement.

Santander's latest positive results came after the European Central Bank this month cut interest rates for the second consecutive meeting running as inflation falls. Higher interest rates had previously bolstered the bank's profits.

Most Read
A handout picture provided by the Iranian Army media office on October 27, 2023 shows missiles being fired during a military drill in the Isfahan province in central Iran

Iran Moves To Triple Military Budget Amid Israel Tensions

Former US presidentp Donald Trump and his wife Melania addressed voters at a rally at Madison Square Garden, in New York
Trump, Harris Lean On Traditional Bases Eight Days Before US Vote
Supporters of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wait for a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024.
Down To The Wire: Trump, Harris In Final Week Push
Officials of the election administration committee count ballots for Japan's general election in Tokyo
Japan PM Under Pressure After Debacle Election
Ukrainian cities have been subjected to deadly drone and missile attacks throughout Russia's invasion
Seven Dead In Overnight Russian Attacks On Ukraine
Editor's Pick
A recent aeriel shot of the devastated centre of Vovchansk
U.S.

'Wiped Off The Face Of The Earth': How Russia Erased A Ukrainian City

South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow, eastern Ireland is running a course in the subject

'Serious Business': Influencer Degree Launches In Ireland

Coral bleaching -- such as that seen here around Lizard Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef -- happens when the water is too warm
U.S.

Global Coral Bleaching Event Biggest On Record: US Agency

The Synod scrapped the idea of allowing women to be deacons

Women Priests Secretly Ordained In The Shadow Of The Vatican

Real Time Analytics