Politics

U.S. Politics

Donald Trump Claims DOJ Breaking Its Own Election Interference Rules Against Him

The former president cited a rule that actually doesn't exist.

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Former president Donald Trump is charged with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election
AFP

Donald Trump claims the Department of Justice is breaking its own rules on avoiding election interference by taking action against him.

In a video posted on his Truth Social account on Wednesday afternoon, the former president said DOJ's rules bar it from taking any actions within 60 days of an election that could impact the vote.

Trump says that early voting is starting on Sept. 6, and that means the department is already violating its rules.The Department of Justice Manual has rules surrounding prosecutions and elections but does not lay out any so-called 60-day rule. It has been described by former officials as a "general practice", according to ABC News.

The Justice Department has a rule that states: "Federal prosecutors and agents may never select the timing of any action, including investigative steps, criminal charges, or statements, for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party."

Special counsel Jack Smith's lead prosecutor in the classified document's case has previously told the judge that their prosecution is not in violation of department rules.

As he has many times in the past, Trump claimed that any cases against him should be abandoned.

"Our country has been weaponized by political opponents," Trump claimed. "We're not going to let it happen."

Tags
Donald Trump
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Nazi-Sympathizing Teenager Wanted to Take Out Energy Station and Fight For Russia

Controversial 'ghost gun' debate is landing in the Supreme Court's lap this fall. Here's everything we know

Volkswagen warned its employees of possible job cuts and factory closures, including in Germany
Volkswagen Mulls Plant Closures And Job Cuts In Germany
Beijing's probe into Canadian canola oil imports comes after Ottawa unveiled massive levies on Chinese electric vehicles
China To Launch Anti-dumping Probes Into Canadian Canola, Chemicals
France has urged Russia to release Vinatier, saying he has been 'arbitrarily detained'
Russia Orders French Researcher Kept In Jail As Trial Starts
Apalachee High School Shooting
At Least 4 Dead, 30 Injured in Georgia Apalachee High School shooting
Editor's Pick
The arch, built in 315 to celebrate the victory of Emperor Constantine in the battle of Ponte Milvio, was already undergoing maintenance work
Europe

Rome's Ancient Arch Of Constantine Damaged By Lightning

France has urged Russia to release Vinatier, saying he has been 'arbitrarily detained'
Europe

Russia Orders French Researcher Kept In Jail As Trial Starts

Rebecca Cheptegei placed 44th in the marathon at the Paris Olympics
World

Ugandan Olympian Suffers 80 Percent Burns After Partner 'Set Her On Fire'

US professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, took the stage at the Republican National Convention fueling the perception that the party's White House nominee Donald Trump attracts masculine voters
Politics

Macho MAGA? Trump Locks In America's Hyper-masculine Vote

Real Time Analytics