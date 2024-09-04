Donald Trump Claims DOJ Breaking Its Own Election Interference Rules Against Him

Donald Trump claims the Department of Justice is breaking its own rules on avoiding election interference by taking action against him.

In a video posted on his Truth Social account on Wednesday afternoon, the former president said DOJ's rules bar it from taking any actions within 60 days of an election that could impact the vote.

Trump says that early voting is starting on Sept. 6, and that means the department is already violating its rules.The Department of Justice Manual has rules surrounding prosecutions and elections but does not lay out any so-called 60-day rule. It has been described by former officials as a "general practice", according to ABC News.

The Justice Department has a rule that states: "Federal prosecutors and agents may never select the timing of any action, including investigative steps, criminal charges, or statements, for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party."

Special counsel Jack Smith's lead prosecutor in the classified document's case has previously told the judge that their prosecution is not in violation of department rules.

As he has many times in the past, Trump claimed that any cases against him should be abandoned.

"Our country has been weaponized by political opponents," Trump claimed. "We're not going to let it happen."