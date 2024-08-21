Politics

U.S. Politics

New Jersey Democrat Bill Pascrell, key Taylor Swift ally in fight against Ticketmaster, dies at 87

The 14-term congressman was running for reelection

By Lissel Devetori @https://x.com/lisselthalia
Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony Held In Honor Of Larry Doby
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) speaks during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in honor of professional baseball player Larry Doby at the U.S. Capitol on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

14-term Democratic New Jersey Rep., Bill Pascrell, whose political career spanned four decades, dies at 87, according to a statement on his official X account.

According to NBC News, Pascrell was hospitalized for nearly a month this summer after experiencing a fever related to a respiratory illness. He was discharged to a rehabilitation center on Aug. 7 but was readmitted to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J., just four days later.

Pascrell had been running for re-election to his 9th District seat in November, seeking to serve a 15th term and was the favorite against Republican Billy Prempeh, his opponent during his previous two elections.

Not only was Pascrell a staunch critic of Donald Trump, but he was also an ally for Taylor Swift fans across the country when they took Ticketmaster to court over the Eras Tour ticketing chaos.

In January, Pascrell's Instagram account showed a picture of the Congressman meeting with Swifties saying "It was my pleasure to meet with Taylor Swift fans demanding reform of the broken live events ticket market. I've been going after Ticketmaster for a long time and now is the moment to pass my bill and regulate the broken market for the fans."

Fellow congressmen and politicians in D.C. expressed their condolences over his passing via X.

Tags
Taylor Swift, Ticketmaster, Swifties, New Jersey
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics