New Jersey Democrat Bill Pascrell, key Taylor Swift ally in fight against Ticketmaster, dies at 87

14-term Democratic New Jersey Rep., Bill Pascrell, whose political career spanned four decades, dies at 87, according to a statement on his official X account.

According to NBC News, Pascrell was hospitalized for nearly a month this summer after experiencing a fever related to a respiratory illness. He was discharged to a rehabilitation center on Aug. 7 but was readmitted to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J., just four days later.

Pascrell had been running for re-election to his 9th District seat in November, seeking to serve a 15th term and was the favorite against Republican Billy Prempeh, his opponent during his previous two elections.

It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning. As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived… — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) August 21, 2024

Not only was Pascrell a staunch critic of Donald Trump, but he was also an ally for Taylor Swift fans across the country when they took Ticketmaster to court over the Eras Tour ticketing chaos.

In January, Pascrell's Instagram account showed a picture of the Congressman meeting with Swifties saying "It was my pleasure to meet with Taylor Swift fans demanding reform of the broken live events ticket market. I've been going after Ticketmaster for a long time and now is the moment to pass my bill and regulate the broken market for the fans."

Fellow congressmen and politicians in D.C. expressed their condolences over his passing via X.

Bill Pascrell was an unrelenting fighter for New Jerseyans and middle-class families across the nation.



I'm heartbroken over his passing and praying for his family during this difficult time.



May his memory be an everlasting blessing. https://t.co/VzMbU3HM2H — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) August 21, 2024

Very saddened to hear about the passing of my friend and colleague Bill Pascrell. He was a public servant with unwavering dedication for his constituents in New Jersey.



My heartfelt condolences to his family, staff, and all who loved him. https://t.co/KxgfYAsSyA — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) August 21, 2024

Deeply saddened by the loss of @BillPascrell. We worked together on many policies on the Ways & Means Committee. Bill never stopped fighting for what he believed would help New Jersey & American families. I will miss my friend dearly. — Rep. Suzan DelBene (@RepDelBene) August 21, 2024

Heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, fellow baseball coach & a quintessentual New Jersery congressman, Bill Pascrell. His passion for public service, including our work together on the Ways & Means Committee, touched many lives. My thoughts are with his loved ones & family. https://t.co/v53smYatWP — Rep. Linda Sánchez (@RepLindaSanchez) August 21, 2024

Bill was a gentleman, a coach, a poet, a friend and a fighter working men and women from across the country. An old school bare knuckle political street fighter that always had the backs of his constituents and friends.



We lost a good one. Rest in power. https://t.co/zKqi5jtV3q — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) August 21, 2024

Bill Pascrell loved 🇺🇸 and enjoyed standing up for working people, always with a twinkle in his eye and a smile. I'm sending love to his family and friends from Tampa Bay 🙏 — U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) August 21, 2024

Heartsick over the passing of Billy Pascrell, senior Democrat of the House, pride of New Jersey and feisty fighter for the middle class. I visited him in Passaic a few months ago and the love for him in Jersey is something to behold. We'll miss him sharply. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) August 21, 2024

Congressman @BillPascrell was a fierce and outspoken advocate for the people of New Jersey. The energy he brought to the Ways and Means Committee was unparalleled, and he will be dearly missed.



My prayers are with his family, loved ones, and constituents. RIP. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/oRfuJMP37K — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) August 21, 2024

I am deeply heartbroken to hear of Congressman Pascrell's passing. We've lost a treasured colleague and friend. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/Tt0JxBjzlB — Congresswoman Hillary Scholten (@RepScholten) August 21, 2024

Today, my heart is heavy with the loss of my dear friend, colleague, and mentor, Bill Pascrell. pic.twitter.com/DEPZQnVXOk — Rep. Mikie Sherrill (@RepSherrill) August 21, 2024

Joyce and I are devastated to learn of the passing of our dear friend, Congressman Bill Pascrell. Bill was a progressive champion who never stopped fighting for his constituents and the country. May his memory be a blessing. — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) August 21, 2024

Very saddened to learn about the passing of my friend and colleague, Bill Pascrell.



He was a tireless advocate for his constituents and a true public servant.



May God comfort his family in this difficult hour. — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) August 21, 2024

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my colleague Congressman Bill Pascrell. His over two decades of public service undoubtedly made our U.S. Congress and his home state of New Jersey stronger.



My thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/ByTx8SVoXv — Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) August 21, 2024

Bill brought wisdom from decades of service and amazing joy.



I will miss dancing and serving with a great man.



May he rest in peace. https://t.co/xFGthtUaqg — Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (@RepTeresaLF) August 21, 2024

Bill Pascrell was an incredible colleague and above all, a fighter for New Jersey's 9th district and our democracy.



I am so sad to hear of his passing and am sending my deepest sympathies to his family and his constituents. https://t.co/FkBcgYuHaE — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) August 21, 2024

I'm devastated by the passing of my dear colleague, @BillPascrell.



Bill was a formidable force and a remarkably kind presence on the @WaysMeansCmte. He consistently supported me, and I greatly valued his insight and admired his dedication to his beloved New Jersey. — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) August 21, 2024

There will never be another like @BillPascrell.



Heartbroken doesn't begin to cover it, but his fire and ferocious advocacy lives on in the work that's still to come.



Ranking Member @RepRichardNeal's full statement: https://t.co/jXIt6y5U5o https://t.co/4HZdfkphUq — Ways and Means Democrats (@WaysMeansCmte) August 21, 2024

We are devastated by Congressman Bill Pascrell's passing. Our office sends our love and thoughts to his loved ones, the Paterson community he adored, and people across all of New Jersey who will miss his dedicated leadership and service to our state. — Rep. Andy Kim's Office (@RepAndyKimNJ) August 21, 2024

My heart is breaking over the loss of my dear friend Bill Pascrell. A legend, fighter, public servant, and gentleman. He will be so missed.



Sending prayers to his family and the good people of New Jersey. Our thoughts are with you. 🙏 https://t.co/FxAceopJ8r — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) August 21, 2024

I'm devastated to learn of the passing of my dear friend, Representative Bill Pascrell. Bill is the definition of a Jersey guy, he was smart, passionate, and a true champion for his district and the state of New Jersey.



Read my full statement here: https://t.co/vv9PtWbuno — Congressman Donald Norcross 🇺🇸 (@DonaldNorcross) August 21, 2024

Very saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and colleague, Bill Pascrell. Bill and I came to Congress in 1997. He always had a fierce spirit in fighting for working people and progressive causes, and I will miss him a lot.



Our thoughts are with his family and New Jersey. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) August 21, 2024

Saddened by the loss of my colleague Congressman Bill Pascrell.



Congressman Pascrell was a veteran, a former mayor, and a longtime champion for New Jersey. My prayers are with his family and loved ones. — Rep. Shontel Brown (@RepShontelBrown) August 21, 2024