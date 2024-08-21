New Jersey Democrat Bill Pascrell, key Taylor Swift ally in fight against Ticketmaster, dies at 87

14-term Democratic New Jersey Rep., Bill Pascrell, whose political career spanned four decades, dies at 87, according to a statement on his official X account.
According to NBC News, Pascrell was hospitalized for nearly a month this summer after experiencing a fever related to a respiratory illness. He was discharged to a rehabilitation center on Aug. 7 but was readmitted to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J., just four days later.
Pascrell had been running for re-election to his 9th District seat in November, seeking to serve a 15th term and was the favorite against Republican Billy Prempeh, his opponent during his previous two elections.
Not only was Pascrell a staunch critic of Donald Trump, but he was also an ally for Taylor Swift fans across the country when they took Ticketmaster to court over the Eras Tour ticketing chaos.
In January, Pascrell's Instagram account showed a picture of the Congressman meeting with Swifties saying "It was my pleasure to meet with Taylor Swift fans demanding reform of the broken live events ticket market. I've been going after Ticketmaster for a long time and now is the moment to pass my bill and regulate the broken market for the fans."
Fellow congressmen and politicians in D.C. expressed their condolences over his passing via X.