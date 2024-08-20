Crime & Justice

U.S. Crime & Justice

New Jersey man breaks in, terrorizes girlfriend and 4 kids until they make daring escape: Cops

'Call involved her boyfriend who had forcibly entered the home'

By Nina Joudeh
US-CRIME-SHOOTING
A police officer strings crime scene tape during an investigation. SAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP via Getty Images

Police arrested a New Jersey man after he allegedly broke into the home where his girlfriend and four children were staying and terrorized them before they were able to make a daring escape.

Jerry Green, 38, is charged with assault, criminal mischief and resisting arrest according to Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti.

The woman and four children, ages 14, 10, 8, and 6, managed to escape the home around 1 a.m. on Tuesday and called 911 following Green's break-in.

"The call involved her boyfriend, who had forcibly entered the home where she and her four children were staying," Guidetti said.

He was allegedly "armed with a stick and began causing damage inside the residence."

When officers responded, the situation was treated as a barricaded subject incident, according to PATCH.

The Paramus Emergency Services Unit (ESU) was immediately deployed to the scene.

Authorities negotiated with Green for two hours before the ESU broke into the home and arrested him, reported the Daily Voice.

Green's criminal record in Newark includes offenses dating back to 2004, when he was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, and in 2012, he was charged with two counts of terrorist threats.

Read more
Tags
New Jersey, Break-in, Standoff, Police, Girlfriend, Children
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics