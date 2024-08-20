New Jersey man breaks in, terrorizes girlfriend and 4 kids until they make daring escape: Cops

Police arrested a New Jersey man after he allegedly broke into the home where his girlfriend and four children were staying and terrorized them before they were able to make a daring escape.

Jerry Green, 38, is charged with assault, criminal mischief and resisting arrest according to Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti.

The woman and four children, ages 14, 10, 8, and 6, managed to escape the home around 1 a.m. on Tuesday and called 911 following Green's break-in.

"The call involved her boyfriend, who had forcibly entered the home where she and her four children were staying," Guidetti said.

He was allegedly "armed with a stick and began causing damage inside the residence."

When officers responded, the situation was treated as a barricaded subject incident, according to PATCH.

The Paramus Emergency Services Unit (ESU) was immediately deployed to the scene.

Authorities negotiated with Green for two hours before the ESU broke into the home and arrested him, reported the Daily Voice.

Green's criminal record in Newark includes offenses dating back to 2004, when he was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, and in 2012, he was charged with two counts of terrorist threats.