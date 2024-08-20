A Catholic friar in New York is accused of running an unholy scam that bilked donors of at least $650,000 they thought would fund charitable medical clinics in Lebanon.

But Pawel Bielecki — who took a vow of poverty to join the Province of St. Mary of the Capuchin Order — allegedly spent the money on luxuries that included trips to the Hamptons, meals at fancy restaurants, liposuction and a $334-a-month gym membership.

The province, based in suburban White Plains, says on its website that its friars are "inspired by the life and ideals of St. Francis of Assisi" and "dedicated to serving those in need, living a simple life together as a community of brothers, and drawing closer to the Lord through prayer."

For at least the past nine years, Bielecki, 48, of Manhattan, allegedly portrayed himself as a priest and physician who was operating two clinics in Beirut to help Christians, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said Monday.

Bielecki repeatedly appeared on local radio shows and used crowdfunding websites to solicit donations for medicine, food and equipment, including baby incubators and an ambulance, authorities said.

He also falsely claimed to have been seriously injured by the massive, August 2020 explosion at Beirut's port, according to to the criminal complaint against him.

Bielecki even allegedly lied to the Province of St. Mary, where his personnel file contains a fake medical school diploma, authorities said.

The province — which provided Bielecki with a monthly, $250 stipend and a credit card for "friary-related expenses" — uncovered his alleged fundraising scheme, contacted law enforcement and has cooperated with the investigation, according to the complaint.

It didn't return immediately a request for comment Tuesday.

Bielecki was arrested Saturday on charges of wire fraud and mail fraud, which each carry a maximum, 20-year prison sentence.

During a court appearance later that day in U.S. District Court in White Plains, he agreed to remain in custody pending a future bail application, according to court records.

Bielecki was represented at the hearing by a public defender, who didn't immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

Bielecki was advised during the hearing to hire his own lawyer "promptly" but hasn't yet done so, records show.