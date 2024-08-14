Matt Gaetz threatens Google CEO via a letter

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) are threatening Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, in a joint letter.

On Wednesday, Gaetz and Lee announced their plan to hold the big tech giant accountable should it attempt to avoid a court-ordered remedy to address its monopolistic status.

The letter comes on the heels of a federal court ruling that states Google maintains a monopoly in search and text advertising and has engaged in anticompetitive behavior to maintain its 90 percent market share in the search markets.

The conservative Republicans argue that Google's dominant status leads to "suppression" of free speech and even suggest that the "manipulation" of Google search results has prevented Americans from easily accessing information about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

According to Breitbart, this behavior from Google is nothing new, as they cite a leaked video they published shortly after the 1016 election of Trump that shows the internal reaction at Google headquarters and its alleged "mission to make populism a blip on the radar of history."

While the Justice Department (DOJ) said it is seeking a range of remedies to restore competition in the search market, Gaetz and Lee highlighted that big tech platforms have often flouted court rulings and settlements to address their anticompetitive behavior, reported Breitbart.

Furthermore, Gaetz and Lee insist it would be a "mistake" for Google to believe it could avoid a "potential antitrust remedy and keep its monopoly intact."

"Let us assure you: Republicans in Congress are prepared to hold Google to account if it fails to abide by its obligations under the court's remedy," the letter read.

"If we observe any effort by Google to evade a court-imposed remedy, we will be vigilant to pursue any and all solutions necessary to hold your company accountable and fully restore competition in online search."