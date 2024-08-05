John Oliver mocks Trump over Harris Black flap, saying he suddenly 'happened to turn Christian'

John Oliver turned the tables on Donald Trump, jabbing that the former president suddenly "happened to turn Christian" in a mockery of Trump's bizarre complaint that Kamala Harris suddenly "happened to turn Black."

While recapping the Paris Olympics and the 2024 presidential election on his weekend episode of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver played a clip of Trump calling the Olympics opening ceremony "a disgrace" after it referenced Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' using drag queens.

Oliver laughed it off, telling the audience: "It's always strange to watch Trump act like he cares about religions."

He added: "I didn't know he was a Christian until a number of years ago, when he happened to turn Christian. All of a sudden, he made a turn and became a Christian person."

To underscore his dig, Oliver played a clip clip of Trump's disastrous appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists last week when the former president took jabs at Kamala Harris' ethnic background.

"She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage," said Trump.

"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black."

Oliver responded: "I mean this in the most disparaging way as possible. That went about as well as could be expected. Putting Trump in front of a Black audience and asking him to speak on race was never going to get more elevated than, 'The lady said she was both Indian and Black; that is cheating!'" Oliver added in what imagined Trump intended to express.

Noting that J.D. Vance, Trump's running mate, has three biracial children, the host said he couldn't imagine what Vance was thinking while watching Trump berating Harris.

"You know what? He was probably thinking, 'Look at that luscious upholstery. Do you think those cushions come all the way off?'" quipped Oliver in a thinly veiled reference to a raunchy story making the rounds on social media about Vance and a couch.