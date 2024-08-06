Maryland police warn drivers to 'stop on red' with wild compilation video of terrifying near-misses

Howard County police shared a video on their official X account this week showing multiple near-crashes in an effort to get drivers to be safer on the road.

The video shows several cars failing to stop and running red lights. Cars can be seen swerving off the road to avoid impact or dangerously speeding up to avoid hitting other cars.

The compilation video, made up of incidents from 2023, is a little over a minute long and serves as a good reminder to pump the brakes - if you can - at a red light.

Here's the video that shows how dangerous ignoring a red light can be: