U.S.

U.S.

Maryland police warn drivers to 'stop on red' with wild compilation video of terrifying near-misses

Cars can be seen swerving off the road to avoid impact or dangerously speeding up to avoid hitting other cars.

By
Cars almost crashing after running red light
Howard County Police Department Howard County Police Department

Howard County police shared a video on their official X account this week showing multiple near-crashes in an effort to get drivers to be safer on the road.

The video shows several cars failing to stop and running red lights. Cars can be seen swerving off the road to avoid impact or dangerously speeding up to avoid hitting other cars.

The compilation video, made up of incidents from 2023, is a little over a minute long and serves as a good reminder to pump the brakes - if you can - at a red light.

Here's the video that shows how dangerous ignoring a red light can be:

Read more
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics